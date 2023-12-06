3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Life's Challenges On December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023, presents us with an ironic dilemma: for many of us, Thursday's transit of Moon sextile Mars delivers a real 'get up and go' attitude. We feel great, and we feel very excited to be in possession of such amazing confidence. This kind of Mars energy enlivens our desire to create, tackle large projects and basically 'get things done.'

So, where's the negative part? What makes this a rough day for three zodiac signs if everything is so 'go-go-go?' Here's how it gets sticky. During Moon sextile Mars, three zodiac signs will feel the power of the transit and what this kind of energy will do is that it will anger others who aren't as fast-paced or as motivated with their own lives.

In other words, envy and jealousy get in the way of our progress on this day, December 7, 2023. While our attitudes are pro-active and on the ball, we will be met with opposition and contrast. There are people around us during Moon sextile Mars that simply aren't thrilled with the idea of our making progress — and so it goes.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 7, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When you get it into your mind that success is your birthright, you mean it with all of your heart. Even during times of duress and stress, you always manage to see the bright side of things and get yourself to that place of faith and belief. You never let yourself down, and you never will. On December 7, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Mars, your attitude will be that of a champion. Whatever happens, your vision is one hundred percent golden.

While your attitude is what helps you get by, it does seem that there are people in your life who enjoy putting other people down, and the more you show how capable and amazing you are, the more they want to tear you down. The problem here is that one of these people is in a position of power and during Moon sextile Mars, they will assert that power and it will end up stifling your good efforts.

This doesn't deter you, or rather, it doesn't stop you from trying to do your best. You may just find that you are up against obstacles that you know are unnecessary and have come to you as a result of someone else's jealousy. You are an amazing person, Taurus, and all of your brilliance really seems to tick someone off. It's enough for them to try to cancel you out on this day, December 7, 2023.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may find that it's becoming increasingly hard to keep up that stellar attitude of yours, as you've recently started to employ positive energy tactics in your life...and you've found that this is a very good path for you. So, on December 7, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Mars, you're going to be angered by the idea that there are forces in your life that seem to be preventing you from getting anywhere.

Being ambitious is not something you're used to, but now that you've tasted a sample of what it can do for you, you feel so charged up to do something creative and productive. Suddenly, you notice that a family member is not pleased with your 'get up and go' attitude, and they seem to want to get in your way. You may even hear snide remarks coming from this person's mouth in an attempt to undermine you.

You'll see this as jealousy, and you'll brush it aside, but this person will continue to bug you until you finally give in and let them have their way. It's as if they want you to admit that you are hopeless, a loser, a ne'er-do-well, and while you believe none of that, this person will not relent until you get back down on the same level as they are ... the lowest. Your intentions are brilliant, but your opponent is relentless.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon sextile Mars is one of those transits that helps you see a very clear vision of what you want out of life, and believe it or not, this vision of yours really upsets certain people in your life. You seem to be surrounded by people who get jealous very easily and feel threatened by the idea that you're able to make yourself happy and successful while they, themselves, are not. You create envy in them and they resent you for it.

On this day, December 7, 2023, you will do your best to get around these people, as you don't feel threatened by them in the slightest. You recognize that they are jealous and you see that as their problem. Unfortunately, during the transit of Moon sextile Mars, their problem rapidly becomes yours as they have the power to stomp on your vision and stifle your dream. They are truly awful in this regard.

So, this day may end up with you feeling a little rough around the edges. This is mainly because you started this day with such great intentions, and you most certainly didn't want to hurt anyone, not in the way that they absolutely want to hurt you. You don't understand why anyone would want to bother getting in the way of your positivity and vision, and yet, Thursday gives you a chance to see that negativity in action.

