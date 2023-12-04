3 Zodiac Signs May Have The Luckiest Love Horoscopes On December 5, 2023

December 5, 2023 presents us with a unique opportunity to fall back in love with the person we are with, romantically. Now, we may still be in love with them and feel there's no real need to 'fall back in love,' however, during the transit of Venus trine Saturn, we're going to see that there are certain things about our partner that we didn't know about, and that might entice us into a new 'upgraded' feeling of love.

One of the ways that Venus trine Saturn works is that it lets us feel comfortable establishing boundaries, and because of that, we show our romantic partners that we are brave enough to want our own space, and brave enough to be bold enough to ask for it. And for three zodiac signs, when we see this kind of strength in our partner, our hearts swell with love for them as our respect for them grows.

It is during Venus trine Saturn that we learn to work with our limitations and honor the other person for their individuality. While we are happy being in a coupled relationship, we are also quite pleased to know that we're being realistic about it all, and that shows us that there is, indeed a realistic future to look forward to.

Three zodiac signs find themselves to be so lucky in love on December 5, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always been open to new ways of thinking and you'll find that transits like Venus trine Saturn suit you just fine on that level. You and your partner like to engage in deep conversation, and it will be on this day, December 5, 2023 that you seem to push the boundaries and hit on a new topic that fascinates you both. This is the nature of Venus trine Saturn; it inspires novel thinking. It shows us that thinking 'outside of the box' can indeed work for us.

In a relationship, that works out well, and you'll see that your own relationship is just a little more fun today than usual. And honestly, Gemini, you really feel as though 'fun' is the key to it all, especially because you are prone to introspection and depression. You don't ever want to find a reason to feel 'down' when it comes to your relationship, and so, during Venus trine Saturn, you get a chance to feel upbeat and peppy.

Today, December 5, 2023 shows you that you and your partner can tackle new activities without fear. Now, it's not that you usually approach things in a cowardly manner, but it's nice to not see doom and gloom in everything you do, and during Venus trine Saturn, you'll bypass the gloomy attitude and go straight for love, compassion and adventure.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Venus trine Saturn works with everything you believe in, which definitely refers to being a loving person while keeping your own sense of self intact. Saturn energy gives us that strength of character and it shows us that we don't have to step down from it; if we've come this far and we finally know who we are, then we can apply that kind of self-respect to any situation, especially the one where we are in a romantic relationship with someone else.

December 5, 2023 is a day for intelligent sharing and deep conversation. You and your romantic partner will see that there's so much to discover about each other and that is exactly what you want out of a love relationship. This is also something you can discuss during Venus trine Saturn, as it's a good day for talking about what is important to you, to someone who can understand what you're all about.

It's a day of luck and love for you, Sagittarius, and mainly because you don't feel the need to question your partner's ability to 'get' you. During the transit of Venus trine Saturn, it's quite easy for you to feel grateful and that gratitude will fill your heart with love. You feel as though you 'lucked out' on this day, because you are quite certain that the person you love is the only person you could possibly be with.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's not every day that you and your partner agree on just about everything, but you will find that your differences are what bring you together on this day, December 5, 2023. During the astrological transit of Venus trine Saturn, you may want to introduce a new side of yourself to your partner. Oh, it's known that this side has always existed, but your romantic partner doesn't really know just how strong it is. This may be the day you let them know this 'other' side to yourself.

Venus trine Saturn is the kind of transit that lets us see things through rose tinted glasses, and this gives a touch of love to everything we do. You will approach your partner with playfulness today, and they will be intrigued by your impish manner; you may even bring something out in them that surprises you, too. It's a day of compatibility and charm; don't be surprised if you fall in love with this person all over again.

And you will be quite charismatic on this day, December 5, 2023.

This is a great day for you to convince your partner to get into something you've had an interest in, and to show them that just because it's 'your' interest, doesn't mean you need to be alone while participating. This is a great day for sharing; partners benefit by the loving power that comes off of Venus trine Saturn. Enjoy your day and soak it all up, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.