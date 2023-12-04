3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes During The Last Quarter Moon On December 5

If there's anything about today that's going to have us up in arms and bothered to an annoying degree, it's the fact that during the Half Moon in Virgo, we are not quite sure of what we are doing. OK, that might sound like every day of every week, but on December 5, 2023, we're going to find that we've come so far, only to wonder if any of it is worth our time.

The nature of the Half Moon in Virgo is literally to mark of half-way point, and with this lunar transit in Virgo, we take on some of the traits that come along with the zodiac sign, and what that means is that on this day, three other zodiac signs will start to wonder if all of their prior efforts — in love, in business, in career — are anywhere near what we'd like them to be.

Three zodiac signs will, in other words, question the meaning of life on this day, December 5, 2023. While that may sound rather dramatic, we who will be feeling this transit will know that something either has to radically change, or become part of some kind of radical acceptance. We aren't leaving this day without an answer, so that's the positive side of it all.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes during the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo on December 5, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're going to get a taste of what it's like to wonder if all this effort you've been putting into your romantic relationship is even worth it. During the Half Moon in Virgo on December 5, 2023, you will witness something happen that will take you aback. The entire point of trying as hard as you do for the sake of this relationship is to deal with moments like this, and now that one of the moments is here, you are not so sure making the effort was worthwhile.

What's going on is that this is your halfway mark, and it's got you feeling as though you either have to make up your mind, or deal with what you've created. In other words, this is one of those, 'you made your bed, now you have to lay in it' moments. You might have seen an opportunity a while back to end your relationship, and yet, you signed on for 'one more chance.' Now, you're starting to see signs that maybe there are no more chances.

During the Half Moon in Virgo, you want to be fair, of course, but you're starting to realize that you have to be fair to yourself, as well. You might even be starting to feel as though you've been fair enough and that now it's time to change the direction of the relationship. You may also notice that it's all YOU who is doing the work. You're the one who changes to accommodate them, and you're seeing very little reciprocation.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may feel pressured to act one way, when you aren't really sure you are committed to acting that way on this day, December 5, 2023. This means, essentially, that on this day, you 'thought' you'd have made up your mind by now on a pressing topic and now that the day is here, you feel even more confused than before. During the Half Moon in Virgo, you seem to want to go over your options again, and it's starting to look like procrastination.

What today holds in store for you is this feeling of indecision and a slight fear of what's to come. Generally, you take command of your life and plow ahead, somewhat fearlessly. Today, however, has you feeling reluctant, almost to the point where you wonder if you've taken the wrong path here and now need to regroup so that you can make up your mind. This is procrastination, except you are justifying it.

What we gather is that you need to decide upon something and you need to do it now. That you don't feel secure with your choice only leads you into taking more time than you should, which could possibly lead you to missing out on an opportunity. The reason this day hits you as 'rough' is because you feel torn; you want to move and yet, during the Half Moon in Virgo, you can't help but hold back.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Unlike the signs mentioned before you, you know that there's a decision looming ahead and you know what to do about it. Where the Half Moon in Virgo brings you down is that you don't want to make this choice, but it's important and it falls on you, alone. Virgo energy has you understanding that whatever you choose, this is your big moment; you can't go back once you've decided to take the big leap.

What's rough about this day, December 5, 2023 is that you don't like feeling this kind of pressure, mainly because it's external. You are someone who really enjoys controlling every aspect in your life and you resent having to do something that someone else demands of you. This isn't personal, however, and that allows you to feel that it's ok to not have everything on your own terms, but it still angers you that you must do this 'thing.'

The transit of the Half Moon in Virgo is very strict and assertive; you can't stay in this halfway space forever...and you know it. So, on December 5, 2023, you will forge ahead, unwillingly, and you will do your duty. Perhaps the best way to see this day is to perceive as necessary and something that will be easily gotten over as the days go on. This isn't forever, Scorpio; it's just something you must tend to NOW.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.