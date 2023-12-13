3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Better Once This Week Is Over

This is one of those 'ride or die' weeks, and for three zodiac signs Mercury retrograde proves to be a beast of a transit. We will see that this week, some of us just can't hold on any longer in a relationship. We may have wanted to keep the romance up forever, but we feel as though we are being worn down for sure.

We've got a Mercury retrograde on December 13, and that will probably be the breaking point for many of these couples. If we can get past this first day of the retrograde, we might be able to find hope. It's going to be very important for us to stay positive and not just give it all up on a whim. Egos will flare this week, and we might see harsh conditions.

We do have much Lilith energy with us during this time as well, which is what might spark some rather sniping arguments. We who have a way with words might be well advised to keep our 'brilliance' to ourselves. Thought is creative at this time, so it's important to stay positive.

Here are which three zodiac signs who will feel better once the week is over:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

During the week of December 11 - 17, 2023, you are going to be staring down the barrel of the rifle, which is also known as the end of the year. You have spent way too much time during this year trying to nurse your relationship back into shape, and you are starting to feel as though things are hopeless. Being that you are an eternal optimist, you've done all you could to make things right, but you do not feel the support of your romantic partner.

This is the week that challenges you to end it, and with Mercury going retrograde on December 13, you may not even make it to the end of the week as you really and truly are starting to resent your partner for being so ... lazy and unemotional about it all. They say they love you, and yet, they love you as long as they can lay on the couch, doing nothing. Talk is cheap, and you feel your life is far more valuable than having to put up with such a baby for a romantic partner.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 13 ushers in the first day of the Mercury retrograde and it might just bring out a side to you that you really didn't want to show. On this day, you may find that you have zero ability to tolerate your partner's behavior. Your healing, which may be sped up on December 14 during Sun trine Node, may just come in the form of you realizing that this relationship has to end.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there's one thing you are not ready for, it's the dissolution of your romance, as you feel you've put in so much time and effort in making it a beautiful thing. Yet, here you are, and it's the week Mercury retrograde starts. What's going on? Nothing. Nada. Same 'ol, same 'ol. You feel like your romantic life is in the deep freeze, and honestly, you don't know how it's gotten to this point. You've done your part, so ... where's the beef?

There's way too much Lilith energy going on this week to make you feel anything other than hopeful and perhaps even a little flirty. Soon into the week, you'll start feeling foolish for every try. You don't want your love to be reciprocated with mercy. You want sincerity and honesty ... you want your partner to react to you from their heart and not because they feel obligated to show you that they are still alive. You feel they are being totally insincere.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: With Venus sextile Lilith and Mercury sextile Venus, you will totally believe this is the start of your new and positive life together with your mate. Unfortunately, this will shortly seem like a pipe dream as Mercury retrograde on December 13 topples that dream and makes you feel as though you are treading water during a tsunami. You will wonder at this point if keeping it going is even worth your while.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You really don't like the feeling of being out of control, and there will be so many opposing forces that you might feel a bit unstable. The worst part is that you might, for the first time, be really considering ending your romantic relationship. What hurts the most is that you never thought this day would come. If there's a day for that kind of thinking, it would more than likely be December 13.

December 16 is the day you need to watch out for, as this may be the time when your temper flares up to such a degree that even you are shocked by yourself. This is when Moon sextile Mars meets Moon square Uranus, and as we are now in the retrograde of Mercury, you can expect your confusion to get on your nerves so much that you won't know how to handle this situation. You are raw, emotional and on the verge of a deep sadness during this time.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: This week isn't going to take you, Scorpio, or at least that's your attitude. You do not feel good about the state of your relationship, and on December 13, you may just want to throw in the towel.

That's the day that brings on Mercury retrograde, Moon square Neptune and Moon sextile Saturn. None of these transits make you feel like you have any control. You could stick with the plan and continue to fight for your love, but you may not have the patience.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.