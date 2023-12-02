Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 3, 2023

One of the reasons why this day could potentially be one of our best days this week is the idea that Moon sextiles Venus and is here to let us see the positive side in every situation, and yes, that includes love.

Hey, being in love and maintaining a loving relationship is hard. It takes work and effort and sometimes we fall short of that ideal.

Still in all, three zodiac signs want that hope, and on December 3, 2023, that hope comes in the form of Moon sextile Venus, as it allows us to get off our high horse and come down to Earth, where all is real and the love is there for us.

We're not shooting for the stars We are making an active effort to accept our lives as is, for what they are right now.

December 3, 2023, brings us to the heart of Sagittarius, and we cannot escape the feeling of optimism during this time.

So, if we have three zodiac signs that happen to be in good relationships, then we will use the transit of the day, Moon sextile Venus, to make it better. We're not looking for problems. In fact, we want to seek out the light and intentionally find it.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on December 3, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The truth about you is, while you are stoic and capable of being alone and finding happiness on your own, you really do enjoy being in a committed, working relationship, and you happen to have this right now ... although, your attention to upkeep has been a bit slack as of recently. So, has it been with your partner, too.

On December 3, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you will both realize that, where love is concerned, you both have work to do.

This is good! You feel as though this day has given you a project to work on together, and that project is all about listening to the other person speaks and considering their feelings. While all this may seem like par for the course when it comes to romances, we also know that people do get lazy. During Moon sextile Venus, you will see your laziness and you will get to work on it. You want this to work out.

The best part is that you see that your partner wants it to work out just as much. OK, OK, so you've both gotten a little lazy over the last few months or so ... it happens.

This day lets you forgive yourself for letting it go this far, but the power that comes along with Moon sextile Venus puts you right into the present tense. Is this going to work out? Oh yes, it is. How is this going to happen? You and your partner are going to agree to start paying more attention to each other.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Hope is the key word for the day, as you've been needing a good dose of it for a long, long time. It's not that you've fallen into the abyss where your relationship is concerned, but you haven't been feeling it lately, and you aren't sure if that's just pure laziness on your part or if it's a sign that something is going on.

On December 3, 2023, you are going to see some positive proof that everything is OK and that all you have to do to keep that going is stay present and functional.

This means that the power of Moon sextile Venus is on your side, Capricorn and that all you need to remember is that you and your romantic partner got together for a reason. The reason is ... love, of course, and that love isn't going away.

In fact, you'll see that many things come to light during Moon sextile Venus, meaning that you and your partner might laugh together in a way it brings it all back to you. Sometimes, laughter can do that.

December 3, 2023, has you and your partner feeling refreshed, as if you've both finally discovered the answer to all and any of your romantic issues. So, all you have to do is try. That's it.

You can't kick back, blame everything on them, and wait for them to make it all better. You need to step in and be a part of the game. December 3, 2023, is that day, and it will happen because of Moon sextile Venus.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are known to sulk and go over things in your mind without actually voicing them to your romantic partner. You are one of those people who, when asked, 'what's going on?' you reply with 'Nothing, I'm fine.' Of course, you're not fine and everyone knows it and that kind of cold attitude never accomplishes anything. All you do is set up the circumstance as impossible, and your partner can't console you.

You will find that you've got a serious attitude change on this day, December 3, 2023, simply because the transit of Moon sextile Venus has you examining your actions.

For the first time, you feel open to seeing where you, yourself, have gone wrong and that communication is required on your part. You can't just shut down on someone who offers you their heart and is serious about helping you.

You'll find that opens new doors for you, Pisces, and this gives you hope and courage. Your newfound bravery will allow you to speak up and converse with your partner rather than shut down and be some kind of attention-grabbing sulk festival.

You feel safe here, and during Moon sextile Venus, you may wonder why you never did before. It's working out. Trust in the universe. It's all working to help you feel the love.

