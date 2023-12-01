Why Love Runs Cold For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 2, 2023

Have you ever been in a situation where someone says something to you, seemingly out of nowhere, that becomes an irrevocable set of words that can never again be redeemed? This person may even have made a mistake and spoken out of turn, but it no longer matters. The most offensive words came out of their mouths, and you will never see them in the same light again because of what they said.

This is a common experience during today's transit of Mercury sextile Saturn. Today is December 2, 2023, and because of this astrological event, we will see how communication can change us forever.

Whether it comes in the form of hearing someone we love say something that absolutely damages their reputation or whether our romantic partner does something so foolish that we can't believe what we've just seen, it matters not. The word of the day is 'irrevocable.' Make a note.

So, during Mercury sextile Saturn, our love will run cold, and all because of something we witnessed that changed the way we saw a person. Trust goes out the window, and so might love. Mercury sextile Saturn is a very harsh and strict transit, and three zodiac signs will experience its influence.

Three zodiac signs see their love run cold for their partner on December 2, 2023:

1. Aries, you are one of those people who gives second, third and fourth chances.

You have also come to realize that this makes you a doormat after a while. On this day, December 2, 2023, during the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn, you will recognize that you no longer wish to maintain this position.

You are tired of being used and made into a fool, and it will be on this day that you officially go 'cold' on the person you have been humoring all this time.

Where is the love, the respect? These are questions that you will ask yourself on this day as you start to get the point: your romantic partner is just goofing off and not being serious when they need to be. You've noticed that they are very flippant with their words, as if respecting you is not really their concern anymore, and all of this spells trouble for you. You're here to be loved and respected, and clearly, your partner is just too lazy to get that done.

You might find that your patience has run out completely. You have seen how your partner has taken complete advantage of the situation and how this seems to have very little respect for your situation as if it's all on you to make things better. Well, you're not the parent, and you don't want to babysit someone who can't get their stuff together and act like an adult. All of this has you feeling chilled to the bone.

2. Libra, things are rough.

The sad part about December 2, 2023, is that you knew this day would come because you've been seeing some oddball behavior starting to happen in your romantic partner. While you never mentioned anything at the time, they haven't stopped doing the wrong thing, in your opinion.

What started as an auspicious love affair has now morphed into this weird situation where your partner freely states their disapproval of you.

Not nice! While it's fair game to share and share alike when it comes to our feelings, it seems as though your partner has simply forgotten how to filter themselves and this only gets worse during the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn. What also gets worse is your opinion of them and how much you are willing to stand, which, by the end of this day, maybe next to nothing. Things are changing and you have a feeling you know where it's going.

You aren't in this relationship to be put down or condescended to, and your partner seems to take a certain kind of joy in thinking they've 'got you.' It's starting to get icky and it feels abusive and that's the last thing you'll let happen. All of this has you feeling cold and turned off. That's not going to get any better, as this person is not about to change for anything. They made their bed. Now, they can lay in it.

3. Capricorn, your love has run cold.

You may have a moment or two during this day, December 2, 2023, where you say to yourself about your romantic partner, "Oh no, you didn't just say that, did you?" You will hear your partner casually say something today that will blow your mind and once you hear it, you won't be able to get it out of your mind. They may even rescind their words, but they, too, know they crossed the line. In your case, during Mercury sextile Saturn, once you cross the line, there's no going back.

You are all for open conversation and freedom of speech within a relationship. Still, the last thing you want is for that freedom to turn into disrespect and chaos, which is absolutely what your partner just unleashed, whether by accident or intentionally.

The real problem here is that you believe it is intentional, that they are being passive-aggressive and trying to start something with you. What's interesting is that it works. They started something alright, and it's called you freezing up on them.

Once you go cold, you rarely unthaw, especially if you feel like you've been maligned unfairly. You aren't here to take someone's grievances like you're the DMV or some kind of bureaucracy. If your partner is THIS unhappy, then let them stand up like a person and say it to your face, with respect. This whole thing leaves you cold and wanting to walk away. There's no going back on this one, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.