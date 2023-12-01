3 Zodiac Signs Feel Very Lucky In Love On December 2, 2023

Now and then, we come across a day that really doesn't require much for us to be content. Being in love or being in a relationship with someone who makes us happy is a gift indeed. Often, in order to keep that happiness going, we need to do the maintenance work. Interestingly enough, in December, we need not do a thing to achieve a state of balance and bliss.

That is because, on this day, we have the honor of being in the presence of Sun trine Moon, a transit that is known for its soft approach and kindly vibe. In a way, this transit, Sun trine Moon, is one of the best transits we could ever hope to be influenced by, and three zodiac signs will get to claim that good fortune on December 2, 2023.

For those of us who know what drama can bring, we see days like this as the kind we almost don't want to speak about aloud, as if we might disrupt the magical energy that seems to spread out over the entire day. We love and appreciate everything; we aren't picky and we aren't looking to find trouble. All is in order and we feel it in our bones. These three zodiac signs will celebrate the day with an easy attitude of acceptance.

Three zodiac signs feel very lucky in love on December 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Round about now, you feel as though you deserve a day that contains the transit of Sun trine Moon, as things have been rough for you and honestly, you need a break. Whatever has gone on with you and your romantic partner over the last few weeks has finally come to a head. Things finally seem to be on the up and up, and you are happy to welcome the feeling of positivity. It's about time.

Your feelings are not only supported during Sun trine Moon but they are probably caused by this transit as well. On December 2, 2023, you will know that you have come a long way to get here and that so much of it is because you had the patience to stick with it. However, during Sun trine Moon, you will know that all your efforts were worth it. You put in the time and now you get to experience the fruits of your romantic labor.

So, you can expect to have a very relaxed day where both you and your partner aren't worried about anything. You will be able to smile at each other without the fear of antagonistic behavior cropping up. You've done the work to get here, and now you can finally kick back and simply enjoy the day and all it holds in store for you, without question, without fear.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You might have thought that would veer off into an entirely different place than it's heading, and that's because you and your romantic partner haven't really completed a certain argument. What's going on is that on December 2, 2023, you and your partner are going to realize something very important: there is no point in rehashing the same topic again and again. If you think about it, you're quite content to simply ... stop.

Now, when we say 'stop,' we aren't referring to ending the relationship, oh no. In fact, there comes a time when you realize that this is just old news and that there may not be a solution or even a need for one. Maybe it's time to let bygones be bygones, and that's exactly what transits like Sun trine Moon do for us. This transit helps us to let go of anger and to see it as unnecessary baggage.

December 2, 2023, will feel like a splash of cold water in all the right ways, Leo. You've been needing to get out of your head for a while. You, being prideful and all that, tend to stick like glue to whatever it is that obsesses you. And then arrives, and it all seems like a bother; why spend any more time deliberating with your romantic partner on a topic that never seems to change. Just let it flow and be at peace. Sun trine Moon makes that possible.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Here you are and it's December 2, 2023. You feel as though you've accomplished much since the beginning of November and you also know that you and your partner have done some substantial work on your relationship together. There have been moments in your life where you never trusted that anything would ever 'really' work out, and that goes for your romantic life, as well. However, during Sun trine Moon, you will see that even your love life has potential, Virgo.

So, you'll find that on this day, December 2, 2023, for the first time in forever, you and your partner have virtually nothing to complain about. How on earth did that happen? Yet, where your first stop would be to go ahead and find something worthy of complaining about, you won't even want to bother on this day. It's that good, and you feel like a million bucks. Your attitude works well on your romantic partner, and they, in turn, shine like a diamond.

You just can't go wrong when Sun trine Moon influences you, as this day makes just about everyone feel at peace. For your zodiac sign to be one of the three that definitely reaps the rewards of this transit, it's as if you've been given the gift of peace and calm. Your usual 'worry wart' nature might be soothed in ways that could actually make you giggle. Heads up, Virgo: there's nothing to complain about so don't go looking for anything!

