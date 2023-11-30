Why December 1, 2023 Feels Lucky In Love For 3 Zodiac Signs

Whenever we start a new month out, we tend to feel hopeful, as if we are getting yet another chance to write the book of fate, and in a way, we are most definitely getting that chance. We humans like our 'start dates' and even though we all know that every minute of every day of our lives is the right time to start or change or become better, we really tend to love the first days of the month.

Today is December 1, 2023, and we are joined by two transits that, when working together, can create some excellent conditions for both change and attitude adjustment.

At this time, we are working with Moon trine Neptune and Moon trine Mars. While Mars, in this case, acts to add power and determination to our efforts today, it will be the trine Neptune aspect that really gives us an advantage.

Three zodiac signs here today will notice that their belief in love is not only strong but also the guiding force that moves their world. This absolutely carries over into romance and passion. Neptune energy is thoughtful energy. We are considerate of our partners during this time, and we like how we feel because of it. This inspires us to take that good feeling and use it throughout the entire month.

Why the first day of December feels lucky in love for three zodiac signs in astrology:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's December 1, 2023, and in your mind, Aries, it's a great day to start again. You feel as though you have a choice on this day and that you feel that change is imminent. You aren't in the mindset to let things go on 'as is' because you see the change coming and you want to get in on it as soon as possible. Time really does feel as though it's 'of the essence' during Moon trine Neptune, as this transit deals with time, timing and the 'right moves made.'

This all revolves around your love life, too. While you feel you could make December 1, Day One, of a brand new attitude, you feel that your attitude would best be changed where your romantic life is concerned. You feel that you might not have given your partner a chance. While you haven't been terrible to them or too judgmental, you can now see that maybe it's time to open your heart a little more to them, as you feel they deserve it.

What you will see happen during Moon trine Neptune is that you're able to logically put together the pieces that will lead you into a much happier place when it comes to the person you are present with. You really do crave peace and contentment, and you've come to recognize that most of the time, you are the aggressor. Today, you see this, owning it and backing away from negative behavior. This works wonders for the relationship, Aries.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've always loved the month of December and so on its first day, you want to perceive it as the wonderful month you've come to love for so many reasons. This time, the number one reason that motivates you is love, and you will notice that during the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you aren't as frightened by the idea of 'getting down to business' with your romantic partner, or rather 'ironing out whatever issues may come up' on this day.

Long ago, you thought that the last thing you wanted to do was sit down with your partner with a list of grievances, all ready to be aired. You and your partner have come to know and understand that all successful love relationships depend on honesty and open communication. You've shunned this in the past, thinking it 'too scary.' With Moon trine Neptune on your side, you'll feel more comfortable speaking up, as you will have thought things through first.

This is a great day for you to trust in your ability to communicate. You already know you're a great thinker, and Moon trine Neptune backs you up on this and lets you feel confident about what you think and what you might say. On December 1, 2023, you will find that it's very easy to just 'come right out with it' and that if you do, your partner will not only accept what you have to say, but they will chime in with their productive thoughts.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You might find that December 1, 2023, brings you more than you expected in terms of positive feelings and the idea that you want to get up and go. What this implies is that, during the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you will feel inspired to stand behind your words and make something of them. In love and romance, you will see that on this day, all the thoughts and dreams that have been banging around inside your mind are not merely psychic ramblings but possibilities ... all of which you may find to have love potential on this day.

In other words, December 1 allows you to do more than just believe in your romantic success; you can step up and be a part of its creation. You aren't shy on this day. Even though you can have a powerful personality at times, you usually do take the path of the introvert. Today, during Moon trine Neptune, you will leap out of your mind and into real-time, where you will be able to tell your romantic partner something they've wanted to hear for a long time. This day could mark the beginning of something very, very special.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.