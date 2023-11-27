The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have Lucky Love Horoscopes On November 28

Lucky in love? Can we go wrong with Moon trine Venus? No way. November 28, 2023 is all about knowing a good thing when we see it, and honoring it for what it really is. This is the day when we make radical efforts to simply let go of both the past and the hassle that surround our everyday life. We want luck in love. We are conscious of creating that luck. That's how Moon trine Venus works.

While this day may not come with big surprises, we can admit that we're not looking for spontaneity or surprise. This isn't the day when flowers do the speaking for us; this is the day that takes hold of three zodiac signs and lets us feel that everything is OK, as it is, and that if there's anything to shout about, it's that. All is well in our worlds, and that's a fine balance.

November 28 allows three zodiac signs to understand that this is IT; this is life and it's up to us to make the best of it, or make the worst of it. We don't need to excavate our pasts, nor do we feel the need to plan out our futures in detail. The crux of Moon trine Venus is in the idea that everything is, at present, perfect. We embrace what we have and we long for nothing we don't have.

These three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on November 28, 2023

1. Gemini, you see what you have and you appreciate it.

You have come to figure out that the best things in life are, indeed, free, and that's why you may start to wonder why you've paid so much, emotionally, for all the things in your life that have been, quite simply...the worst. November 28, 2023 has you feeling a little more relaxed than usual, and that is because this new realization of yours lets you know that what you have now is as good as it gets...and that's a good thing.

What you have now is a sturdy love life that is unthreatened by the million and one obstacles that besiege anyone's romantic life. The thing is, you are removing yourself from the swamp, and during the transit of Moon trine Venus, you will see that it's OK to just accept what you have and consider it to be excellent. What's caused you pain in your life is looking elsewhere for happiness, when in truth, there's no place like home, so to speak.

It's not easy for you to accept your environment, your love life, you personal feelings...and yet, you know that sooner or later you're going to have to just give all that up and see that you really do have a beautiful life and a great romantic situation. This transit can't help but put a smile on your face, Gemini, so go with it. Don't doubt it and don't look too deeply into it. It is what it is...and it's all good.

2. Libra, you're living in the moment.

This is a very lucky day Libra, and if love is where your mind is at today, then love is exactly what you'll be experiencing. November 28, 2023 brings you the perfect balance of acceptance and grand passion, and come to think of it, that's exactly what you've been wanting. You are in love with someone and you want more from them...but not enough to come off as unreasonably. During today's transit of Moon trine Venus, you will feel more at ease with things like compromise and acceptance.

This day gives you the opportunity to just be yourself, which is oddly enough, something you rarely are. You feel as though you've crafted an alternate personality, a different version of your true self and that this is what you've given your romantic partner. Of course, they'll always been able to tap into the real you and they think you are funny for trying to escape your own reality. It lets you feel at home with being yourself.

What you don't realize is that this kind of self acceptance opens the floodgates for you, in terms of how loving you really can be. You didn't know that you could function so well, being all real and vulnerable as you are on this day, and yet, it's as if the top of the box has been lifted and you finally feel free enough to just be you, as is. This is a weight off your chest and it paves the way for many more wonderful, freeing days.

3. Sagittarius, luck is in your heart and it radiates everywhere.

Here you are, in the heart of Sagittarius' first week in town, and you feel like a billion bucks. You can't help but feel good about life because you always do whenever your birthday season comes around, and on this particular day, you feel that not only is all going well in your world, you've got the added help of the transit, Moon trine Venus, to make you feel that you've got the best love life on earth. You really can't go wrong, and you won't.

Whether it's your love life or your life in general, Moon trine Venus allows you to feel good and secure about all of it. You don't feel like giving yourself over to anxiety; you aren't in the mood to be consumed with worry. You make a conscious choice to live life to the fullest, and in your case, Sagittarius, that means to accept what you have and embrace it all as perfect, no matter what it is.

Your romantic life could be better, but couldn't that be said about everybody's? That's how Moon trine Venus has you processing your feelings. You know that there's always more that a person would want, but you're not up for letting desire rule your world right now. You are content with what you have and with WHO you have, as they seem to be in just as peaceful a mood as you are. There's much to be said for passion, but there's also much to be said for peace and acceptance. Enjoy your day, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.