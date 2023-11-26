How 3 Zodiac Signs Get Past Relationship Obstacles On November 27, 2023

On this day, November 27, 2023, we have with us a transit that practically enables us with magical powers. What's taking place is that during Mercury square Neptune, we are very much in touch with what we feel is right or wrong, and we feel brave enough to act accordingly.

What we will see in ourselves on this day is an ability to rise above obstacles and see things in a positive light ... which is what takes us to higher ground.

In love and relationships, this transit helps us to see that there's more to this whole thing than meets the eye and that we need not lock into our original first impression, which may have led to our wrong judgment of the person we are with.

Three zodiac signs will be exceptionally open to the vibe that comes with Mercury square Neptune. On November 27, 2023, these zodiac signs will get past the obstacles that have prevented them from seeing the truth.

They say there is no second chance to make a first impression, but during Mercury square Neptune, we know that this is an overly strict rationalization. During Mercury square Neptune, we consider the first impression as just one of many impressions that we make of our romantic partners.

On this day, we allow ourselves the freedom to accept our partners as they are. We get over and around the obstacles that block our romantic progress.

Three zodiac signs get over their relationship obstacles on November 27, 2023:

1. Aries, you see your part of the relationship.

You have come to realize that you've built yourself a set of standards that are so high that if you were to apply these rules and regulations to a love affair, then the person who is your partner would certainly fail the test, again and again. Is it them or is it you, Aries? On November 27, 2023, during the transit of Mercury square Neptune, you will come to accept that if you wish for excellence, then you may have to breathe some freedom into the relationship.

What this means is that you are not allowing your romantic partner to flourish on their own, as you keep holding them to your book of standards. While you aren't asking that much, you are still being controlling and overpowering, and this cramps their ability to bring out their best ... for you. The obstacle that you will overcome during Mercury square Neptune is the one where you stop controlling everything and just allow it to flow of its own accord.

The biggest obstacle in your love life right now is you, and all it takes is for you to relax. You are so afraid of being hurt again that you continue to insist on things going your way, and it's starting to make your partner feel very uptight. They don't want to be continuously judged by you, Aries, as they don't necessarily believe that you have all the answers. During Mercury square Neptune, you will learn to work with them rather than as their boss.

2. Leo, you're taking action.

It's extremely hard for you to relinquish your control over your romantic partner and simply trust that all will work out well if you are not supervising. During the transit of Mercury square Neptune, you will see that, perhaps, you aren't always right and that you might actually be not only harsh on your partner but unfair to them, as well. On November 27, 2023, you are going to see that the number one obstacle in your love life is your ability not to accept them as they are.

This is a huge obstacle, too, and must be confronted and removed. Fortunately, with Mercury square Neptune on your side, you'll be able to see this move as non-threatening. On the one hand, you don't want to see your fortress crumble, but on the other hand, you realize that your fortress is built entirely out of your fears. If you aren't controlling your partner, what will they do? You fear their autonomy, and now, you are suffering because of that fear.

Suffering is not your natural condition, Leo, and so you will be very proactive at making changes. Yes, your pride might take a hit, but so what? You are stronger than your pride, and the kicker here is that you really do love the person you are with, and you want it to last. So, if it's to last, then you need to accept that you must get past the obstacles that presently exist. You will do this, and you will do it like a champ, Leo.

3. Sagittarius, your partner has presented you with an obstacle that you know you can not possibly get over.

You also know that no matter how open-minded you are or how willing you may be, there are certain things that you will not consent to in a romantic relationship. If you are to get past this obstacle, then this would end up in you making an executive decision to either change the dynamic of the relationship altogether or end it right here and now.

On November 27, 2023, you will decide to go along with your partner's request despite what your gut tells you. You will end up so disgusted over your choice to 'go along' that you will see very clearly what you are capable of and what you are not capable of. So, during the transit of Mercury square Neptune, you will push yourself to the limit and you will free yourself from that limit ... and how you will do this is by telling your partner that you are finished with them.

Give it up and get it all. What's going on here is that your partner had no idea you'd be that stuck on your principles and they will freak out knowing they are about to lose you. Your partner will come to understand that they have asked for too much and that there is no way they wish to lose you over something they can certainly put aside. The relationship may take a blow, but you'll find that the only obstacle you had to get over in this relationship is the one where you feared not being in it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.