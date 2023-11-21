The 3 Zodiac Signs May Face Hard Truths On November 22, 2023

As the year presses on, we come closer and closer to the mirror, and what that means is that this is the time when we size ourselves up. We are taking a good, close look at our achievements over this past year and we are wondering if we've made the grade, or rather, if we've lived up to our expectations. On November 22, 2023, we have the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune to point us toward the mirror to face hard truths about perceived failures.

It is during Moon conjunct Neptune that we might become a little too aggressively judgmental when it comes to personal scrutiny, and for three zodiac signs, we may be downright hard on ourselves. This conflicts with the spirit of the times, as we are not supposed to be getting down ourselves but giving to others. We might feel bad about being selfish or self-centered, but we can't help it during Moon conjunct Neptune.

This transit will have three zodiac signs, feeling like failures or like lost causes. While this feeling may not last, it sure is going to take the day over as we go through the list of disappointments that add to our depression. Tomorrow may have us snap back into fabulous shape, but it's hard to do anything more than slink into self-doubt during Moon conjunct Neptune ... at least for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 22, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

During Moon conjunct Neptune, you already know that your mind is not your friend. On November 22, 2023, you're going to take your mind on a little excursion into paranoia-land. You, yourself, know you'll get past it as you always do, but you feel you owe yourself a day filled with regrets, memories that disturb you to your core and just that ragged feeling of not being good enough ... for anything.

OK, OK, so it's one of those days and it's not like you're trying to share your mood with anyone. In fact, if everyone could just leave you be, you'd do your private damage and be done with it. You aren't trying to arouse sympathy, nor are you trying to get to the bottom of it all. This transit, Moon conjunct Neptune, has you wondering about your life and why you made certain decisions this year. Were you wrong? Did you do the wrong thing?

Even if you did the wrong thing at one point during the year, you are completely aware that what's done is done and here you are, still alive, still healthy, still going about your day in the same way as usual. It's just that during this time of the year, you tend to reflect a little too hard on your own mistakes. Give yourself a break, Virgo. Let it go. Life is too hard to get down on yourself for too long. Lighten up and move along.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Even though you are known for your strong temperament and your ability to stay calm in the face of a storm, you have your moments of weakness, and you try to keep them to yourself. This is a particular hard time for you, and on November 22, 2023, you may have difficulty with the transit, Moon conjunct Neptune, as it forces you to look a little too deeply at yourself in the mirror.

Despite the fact that the physical impression doesn't impress you much, you'll be seeing something inside yourself that makes you feel as though you could have done better. You're OK with yourself, generally, but if you let a transit like Moon conjunct Neptune take hold of your mind, as you will be doing on this day, November 22, 2023, then you'll fall down the rabbit hole and into a large vat of self-pity.

This is why you keep it to yourself, because you recognize self-pity as weakness and that's not what you want to show others. Still, you are real with yourself and you do not deny the reality of your feelings, even if they are temporary. So, on this day, November 22, 2023, you will beat yourself up a bit and with the help of Moon conjunct Neptune, you'll come 'round once more to face a new and brighter day ... tomorrow.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

When it comes to self-pity, you don't like to admit it, but you are the ruler here. On November 22, 2023, you're going to dig up a thousand and one reasons why you should feel sorry for yourself. Maybe it's that it's the year's end and it has you overthinking things, or maybe it's that this is what Moon conjunct Neptune does to people. You're only involved because you happen to be one of the more sensitive zodiac signs.

This day has you looking a little too closely at your progress over the year. You'll be asking yourself all the questions that you already know the answers to. What you'll come up with is that, no, you have not achieved half as much as you would have liked to, and that's because you feel you didn'ttry hard enough. Oh, that's not fair, Pisces! You have tried very hard and you've been so good at keeping up; stop being so down on yourself.

Because Moon conjunct Neptune is so 'mental,' you'll be locked in a mood that others really shouldn't even bother to tap into. You need your space during this transit, as you know you're overdoing it in terms of self-pity, and you really aren't into coming across as a baby who needs their diaper changed. You know you're stronger than what your mind is telling you, and you'll be OK. You just need your day off, and if it all goes to Moon conjunct Neptune, then so be it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.