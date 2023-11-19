3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love For November 20, 2023

On November 20, 2023, three zodiac signs are going to see how the very interesting transit of Sun sextile Pluto will push us to do so much of what we've been holding off on in terms of our relationships. Now, we wake up with a great attitude, but it's not a passive attitude by any means.

Sun sextile Pluto stimulates ambition and drive, and in romance, that could be the very thing we've needed.

The only thing that might get in our way is our need to 'make it happen.' While that's exactly the point, we may find that during Sun sextile Pluto, we might be a little too driven, almost obsessed with working whatever magic we have to a satisfying conclusion.

We have an idea of what we want to happen in our love lives. While we are absolutely on track and supportive of our partners during it all, we may end up being just a little too ... passionate.

So, three zodiac signs here will come in like gangbusters, filled to the brim with great intentions but thanks to transits like Sun sextile Pluto, we may find that we're trying a little too hard to make everything sunshine and light.

What is destined for a great outcome may take a couple of turns here and there along the way simply because we don't have the patience to deal with the process. Nonetheless, our aim is true and we will get what we want ... eventually.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on November 20, 2023:



1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's all about success, and in your case, Virgo, the success you are planning to achieve has to do with communicating something that's been on your mind with your romantic partner. Oh, it's happening; there is no doubt here. You know exactly what you want to achieve, and with Sun sextile Pluto at your back, there is no stopping you. You feel as though you are on a mission; you are going to convince your partner to 'come with.'

What you feel has been missing in your relationship is the idea that you no longer do things together. You didn't want to move into the comfortable but boring routine of everyday life as a couple. Yet, you look around and it sure does seem as if this is what you've got now. On November 20, 2023, you are going to be very clear with your partner: it's time to wake up and shake things up. No more sleeping through life. Time to participate.

You are driven by the transit of Sun sextile Pluto, which has you believing that if you don't say what's on your mind now, you will never get another chance. While that's not necessarily true, this transit has you feeling the urgency, and honestly, it's a good idea for you to make the moves. If you really feel that your relationship has become lackluster, then do something about it. This is your chance. Go for it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What November 20, 2023, has you feeling is something that you weren't ready to admit but are now fully in addition to that. That is, you are part of the engine that propels your romantic relationship and you can no longer excuse yourself from participating in the change that is required. In other words, during the transit of Sun sextile Pluto, you will come to realize that if you want this romance to gain traction, then you need to be the momentum itself.

Once you start thinking this way, you won't be able to stop because Sun sextile Pluto is an obsessive transit and it can help you to focus very intensely on finding a realistic solution to just about any problem. If your problem is discovered to be YOU, then it is on this day, November 20, that you accept it and do something about it. You are in a wonderful romantic relationship with someone you truly love ... and what's been missing here is something you will discover that you can bring to the picture.

Again, as soon as you figure out that you are part of this, that it's not all 'them,' you'll be noble and want to step up and take responsibility. This is fabulous and shows that you are an intelligent person who wants to adapt. You will show your partner that you are a person of your word and that you don't plan on backing down. Not now, not ever again. Take it, Libra ... take it from here, as only you can.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you weren't involved with someone right now, you'd probably be using the powers that come with the transit of Sun sextile Pluto towards your career, as this is truly the transit that represents focused, ambitious efforts. While focus is definitely your thing, what you will train your eye on November 20, 2023, is the relationship at hand. It needs work, but more than that, it needs to be looked at closely ... and what is discovered needs to be discussed.

You are good at communication and even better at it when you know what you're talking about. During Sun sextile Pluto, you'll see exactly what you want to discuss with your partner. Fearlessly, you will plunge in ... it's now or never, that's your attitude. You want this to work out and you will do whatever it takes to make that a reality. You have one goal in mind and that is to make sure your romantic partner walks away from the conversation feeling refreshed, hopeful and filled with love.

You already know how you feel, and you know that you could still improve on that to a degree. You didn't realize until now that at least 50% of this falls on you. Sometimes, you think maintaining the relationship is your job alone and something you think it's all their responsibility. During Sun sextile Pluto on November 20, 2023, you come to know that this is an even split. You both have to do your part and you have to start now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.