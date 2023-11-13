3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love All Week

Love cannot thrive around you if you don't have love in your heart. You don't need the external world to validate you and fill that need within. The soul can create love out of thin air. That's how powerful it is!

Of course, three Chinese zodiac signs stand to gain the most when they lean into this wisdom between November 13 - 19, 2023. They are Horse, Pig and Ox. They are being urged to create a fountain within themselves through acts of self-love and self-care.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week adds to this message through Water over Earth (#8) changing to Mountain over Wind (#18).

Be careful of who you put your faith in if they have shown you time and time again that they couldn't care less about you and your well-being. Chasing after the dream of changing someone with your love is foolish. After all, wouldn't you feel irritated if some random person came into your life and tried to mold you into their vision of "perfection" despite your wishes and desires?

Luck in love favors those who know which relationships to pursue and which ones they must walk away from. Red flags are not just for aesthetics. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of November 13 - 19.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love November 13 - 19, 2023:

1. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your luck in love this week is extra potent. It has been building up for a while now because of the actions and decisions you have made in the past. So enjoy the fruits of your labor (and mind) this week. You absolutely deserve it!

If you are single, luck will favor you by showing you how desirable you are. It will also make it obvious that criticisms shot your way were just acts of jealousy and insecurity in those who were mean to you. You will have the last laugh in this regard as you whisk off the best fish in the sea while the others can only look on.

If you are in a relationship, don't be miserly with your time and affection this week. You will squander your good luck in love otherwise. Instead, take charge of your romantic destiny and do things with your significant other that strengthen the foundation of your love. This also includes thinking less like a solitary individual and more like a couple and how the world around you will affect both of you simultaneously.

2. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your luck in love this week has a strong, intuitive feel to it. Trust your gut, no matter what, and you will be fine. If you feel the need to take a step back and slow down, don't second-guess yourself or allow anyone to pressure you into uncomfortable places and positions. Remember this even if it feels like you have to give in to stay polite and "unproblematic." Luck will protect you as long as you choose yourself and honor your boundaries.

If you are single, don't run after anyone this week. If they ghosted you, let them go. If they aren't texting back, drop them like yesterday's news. If they don't think you are hot enough, don't try to prove anything to them. They are wrong. Practice self-care this week, and you will see why sometimes one needs to take a few steps back to move forward with strength and pride.

If you are in a relationship, make some plans this week and go on a trip or vacation with your significant other! Luck will make the experience extra beautiful and relaxing. You may even strengthen your bond through a few incredible occurrences. If the families on either side want to join, too, don't turn them down. Luck will favor you more that way, even if you may have to be creative with finding alone time with your bae.

3. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, your luck in love this week is not some cosmic magic show or a Cinderella's fairy godmother moment. It's here because you paved the way for it through all the actions you took over the last few months. It's almost like you didn't know you were aligning dominoes for yourself, yet you were. Now, they are ready to cascade off and create something spectacular for you.

If you are single, don't second-guess yourself even if you don't land that date you wanted or face a few rejections on your favorite dating apps. Luck is on your side this week. As long as you hold your head high and keep glowing brightly (and not taking rejections personally), you will find magic at the end of the rainbow.

If you are in a relationship, you and your partner will experience a cash windfall of some kind this week that will spell good for your relationship as much as for your finances. This is especially true if you are a co-founder of a business or a side hustle. Who knows? Maybe Shark Tank will reach out to you! Whatever the case is, enjoy this blessing and make sure to send some gratitude into the universe when it comes through. You can even light incense for the ancestors or whichever higher power you believe in to keep the positivity flowing.

