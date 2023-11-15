3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 16, 2023

November 16 brings us the opportunity to get ourselves together and do some serious good, and even though it's a rough horoscope for three certain zodiac signs.

However, that road is a rough one, and we're going to have to make some real decisions as to what works for the greater good and what gets in the way of it all. What adds to our load on this day is the transit of Moon sextile Saturn.

During Moon sextile Saturn, three zodiac signs will see that this day is all about opportunity, but in our case, this opportunity may include sacrifice. We may have to come to terms with the fact that if we want something, we may have to give up something else. This day is great for ending bad habits, so we just have to take that out of the 'theory' zone and into actual practice.

That's why November 16, 2023, is hard for some of us.

It's because we face the facts about our own lives, our faults and our destructive habits. We know what we have to do, and we will set about doing what is right for ourselves. That doesn't make it easy, nor does it promise we'll stick with it. That one's on us.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 16, 2023:

1. Aries you realize things must change, but you'll struggle to accept it.

You enjoy being confronted with the truth, as this is part of what makes you who you are; you are brutally honest with yourself. However, being this honest doesn't automatically guarantee that you'll do anything about what you discover. On November 16, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Saturn, you will encounter much, and much will be in need of proper change.

You know what you have to do, and it's going to be radical. You don't want to do what you usually do, which is to overthink it and then set it aside for another day when you promise yourself you'll take care of it. No, Moon sextile Saturn won't let you do that, Aries, and you feel it in your bones. Change must take place for real and it must begin today. No ifs, ands or buts. That's it.

What makes today hard for you is that you know that if you don't do what your heart is telling you to do, you'll end up hating yourself for being evasive.

Moon sextile Saturn reminds you that life is short and that this is YOUR life here.

You need to get on the good foot and make the best of your stay here. You've wanted to end a bad habit for way too long. Now, with Moon sextile Saturn on your case, you know what you have to do. Make it happen, Aries.

2. Leo, you feel stuck.

You may find that you are stoked about an idea today that you believe is the answer to all of your recent questions. You've been feeling stuck and glued to one nasty habit. You can't continue on this way, and during the transit of Moon sextile Saturn on November 16, 2023, you'll know that today is D-Day. You either make the change or you get left behind. Life is no longer supporting your need to stay in a rut.

You're the one who put yourself in this rut, and you know this all too well, Leo. You, of all people ... you can't believe you've let yourself down like this. You haven't given up just yet, as you see yourself as worthy of the self-love you need to start delivering. You have denied yourself the self-care that comes with being a happy human being, and it's all because you are married to your bad habits.

During Moon sextile Saturn, you have no choice but to change and progress.

While this makes ultimate sense to you, it still brings up things like shame and self-disgust. You don't want to hate yourself and inside, you don't. In fact, you are your biggest fan. So, get back on track, Leo and be the person you know yourself to be. Be the hero in your own life story. Step and work with the power that comes along with Moon sextile Saturn.

3. Sagittarius, you feel tempted to fall back into an old pattern.

You are so tempted to go back to the lifestyle that was both comfortable and unhealthy for you. On November 16, 2023, you'll be more than tempted. You'll be on the verge of giving it all up to do nothing instead. You'll create a thousand and one reasons to justify what you believe you are about to do. Then, you'll get tugged by Moon sextile Saturn, which will have you looking at yourself in the mirror wishing you could be a better human.

You cannot go backward, Sagittarius. You have started this cycle of goodness and health and you cannot backtrack now. You've come too far to explain away your motives as 'unnecessary suddenly.' Let that competitive spirit of yours rise to the surface and shine as it always has. Return to your heroic self, and do not try to talk yourself into being any less than you really are.

During Moon sextile Saturn, you will see that you've been kidding yourself and that it should take so very little to throw you off course.

It's time to regain your strength and remember who you ARE. Bad habits cannot be the best of you, and you cannot give in simply because you're having a moment of weakness. Stay the course, be strong, be you. You are an Archer, a mighty horse of a person, and you need to set that arrow on the future. Steady as it goes.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.