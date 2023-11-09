3 Zodiac Signs May Struggle To Get A Date On November 10, 2023

November 10, 2023, gives us the impression that we can't get what we want, but little do we know that the reason behind this is that we doubt the possibility of our success on this day. During today's transit of Mercury square Saturn, we are going to see how our self-doubt gets in the way of our confidence and holds us back.

In the world of dating and romance, three zodiac signs are going to twist things out of proportion, which basically means that if there is a potential suitor available for a date, we will see nothing good about this person. It's as if we've finally been given a chance to go out on a date with someone very cool, and all we can see is what's wrong with them.

So, it's not so much that we 'can't get a date,' but more along the lines of preventing ourselves from being at ease enough actually to go out on this date. That's how Mercury square Saturn works. It's anti-magic; it pushes us into seeing things from the dark side.

We get in the way of our progress at this time, and for three zodiac signs dating on November 10, 2023, it is not going to work out well.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'd like to date that one person, but everything inside you tells you that dating equals problems, and problems are something you have no time for these days. On November 10, 2023, you're going to plan on getting together with someone whom you really like for dating and seriously getting to know each other better. However, this isn't going to go through because you're going to get yourself into a state of overthinking that basically ends your chances right then and there.

During the transit of Mercury square Saturn, you will see that you're very quick to put this person down, and because it's a Mercury transit, you'd do yourself a favor by not expressing this to them. First of all, you don't know this person that well, so if all you are assuming about them is based on your imagination, then keep it to yourself and simply admit that you're too scared to go out on a date. It's that simple.

But you don't like to admit to being afraid of anything, Aries, and so, to deflect from the truth, you'll find things that are 'wrong' with this person so that you can feel justified in rejecting them prior to the date. November 10, 2023, has you insisting that it's best to avoid going out on a date with this person as they really aren't all you made them out to be. The thing is ... you never gave them a chance, but you've convinced yourself that they're 'all wrong' for you anyway.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The reason you can't get a date on November 10, 2023, is that the second you agree to go out on one, you realize that this isn't what you want. You're not ready, and according to you, you might never be. You'll live your life at your own pace, and while there are moments when you have yourself convinced that going out on a date would be a 'nice' thing to do when push comes to shove, you're just not into it. The transit of Mercury square Saturn supports that feeling.

Today makes you feel as though maybe you need to think this one out a little more. Only yesterday, you may have convinced yourself that you're ready for dating, and now that you've secured yourself an actual person to go out with, the whole thing seems fake to you. If something is fake to you, Cancer, it's a no-go situation. On November 10, during Mercury square Saturn, you'll be true to yourself, and you will 'sit this one out.'

So, it's not so much that you 'can't' get a date. It's more along the lines of you not letting yourself submit to the idea that this could be a fun thing to do. In fact, as the day presses on, you find the idea of dating less and less attractive, so ... why bother? Maybe another day, you won't feel desperate for companionship. In fact, you rather enjoy your days spent single and on your own. This could be the beginning of an amazing love affair ... with yourself.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Nobody bails as you do, Sagittarius and the reason you bail on dates is that you try to convince yourself that this would be a good thing all the way up to the final moment when you realize that this is not for you. So, during Mercury square Saturn on November 10, 2023, your big chance to date that one person that you've liked for so long is going to evaporate ... because you're going to make it go away, intentionally.

What you don't like admitting is that you really don't want to be bothered with people and that while it might be a nice thing to get out and date a nice person, it's still too much for you to handle. It's not that you wouldn't be able to have a good time — you would, but you will drive yourself crazy right up to that moment, and in this case, during the transit of Mercury square Saturn, you'll pull away right before you start. It's bailing time, folks, brought to you by the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

You can't get a date today because you don't want a date today. Maybe tomorrow, although the chances of that are just as slim as they were today. It all boils down to the idea that you just don't want to have to deal with another person's ego. You've got enough with your own. On November 10, 2023, the idea of going out on a date would be something that exists only to please someone else's idea of what you should be doing with your life. And, as a Sagittarius, that's the last thing you'll ever do.

