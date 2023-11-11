3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On November 12, 2023

Today brings us a mixed bag of lucky messages in the form of a unique astrological transit called Moon opposite Jupiter. During this transit, on November 12, 2023, we are going to be shown our limits. When it comes to love and romance, we're going to have to decide what to do about those limits. Do we accept them, or do we push past them?

Today has much luck in store for the three zodiac signs who do not see themselves as limited in any way, which also suggests that if we are one of these three signs, we might be stepping up our game today, meaning November 12 puts us to the test. We pass that test with flying colors.

Moon opposite Jupiter is all about being told we can't do something that we know for sure we CAN do. It's about watching the gates come down and laughing because we know the secret 'other' entrance. We are smarter than fate on this day, and we use our savvy to work out our romantic lives. What stands in the way for one person is what we make into a path for ourselves. Moon opposite Jupiter is a helpful transit for those who know how to use it.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on November 12, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While you may not feel as though everything in your love life, as it is right now, is all that great or even that promising, the one thing you won't give in to is thinking that it's hopeless ... because it isn't. On this day, November 12, 2023, you're going to hear someone tell you that you should probably just give up and move on with your life, and you'll see this person as ridiculous and out of line. You'll have no problem telling them to mind their own business.

What's going on is that during the Moon opposite Jupiter, everyone thinks they have a right to tell people what to do. Because the nature of this transit is all about pushing the limits, we'll find that our boundaries are being stepped on left and right. However, when it comes to your love life, the last thing you need right now is a chorus of naysayers, all chiming in to tell you how bad it is. How this works for you is that it makes you realize just how wrong they all are.

This, in turn, inspires you to start something new with your romantic partner. Perhaps you've gotten lazy; maybe you need to put in more effort where they are concerned. What starts with a little positive thinking blossoms into an all-out romantic effort that can't help but turn into something beautiful. You beat the odds, Gemini, and this gives you hope and something to look forward to. You didn't give in to negativity.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's a famous scene in the TV series LOST, and if you were a fan, you'd remember when one of the characters was told they couldn't do something, and they retorted with, "Don't tell me what I cannot do!" This is the perfect Sagittarius line, and on this day, November 12, during the Moon opposite Jupiter, you will feel this kind of reaction in your bones. If you are told that you cannot do something, you will feel the same way.

On this day, during the Moon opposite Jupiter, you will prove this to yourself as well. The person who will challenge you is your romantic partner. They don't believe in you anymore, and while this blows your mind, you will also see their doubt as a challenge, and it is one that you will turn into your victory. The thing is, they have a point; you need some change as you've become lazy when it comes to the relationship. They have told you that you no longer seem interested, and to prove them wrong, you are going to change your ways.

Starting today, November 12, you will show them that you are taking them seriously and that you don't plan on becoming a lazy person. You want to be there for the relationship, and you will start becoming very aware of your behavior and effort. Moon opposite Jupiter asks you if you can do it, and your response is HELL YEAH, I CAN DO IT. That's so very Sagittarius of you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's only one thing in this world that you want, and it's the ability to make up your mind. You want choice, and you believe in choice. You don't want anyone else in the entire world to tell you what to do or how to think. On November 12, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll be faced with one such situation, and you'll have to respond. There is someone in your life who is telling you what you must do, and on this day, you will tell them ... NO.

This external force is a family member, and they are telling you to walk away from your romantic partner simply because they 'have a bad vibe' about them. Well, you're the one who chose your partner, and you can't imagine why anyone would have the nerve to interfere like that. Yet, that's what people do. They interfere and give unsolicited advice whenever they can. During the Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll see their advice as both unwanted and wrong, and you'll stand up for yourself and your partner.

This will give you a jolt of power, as you didn't realize just how committed to your partner you were and how much they really do mean something to you. You may have complained about this person in the past, and that family member might have jumped on the opportunity to come down on them. Now that you think about it ... what you experience with your romantic partner is nobody's business but your own. You'll stick like glue to this person if you want, and nobody can interfere on that one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.