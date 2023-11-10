3 Zodiac Signs Experience Rough Relationship Horoscopes On November 11

If November 11 leaves three zodiac signs feeling as though this is one heckuva hard day, it will be because of the Mars opposite Uranus transit. We feel combative and aggressive towards just about everyone. While we're not necessarily attacking one person in particular, we can't help but feel as though we need to stand our ground, even though we, ourselves, are not being attacked.

While all of this sounds almost metaphorical or poetic, what's really going on is that on November 11, three zodiac signs will simply not be in the mood to argue with anyone about anything, implying that our patience is a thin thread and that time is running out. We are all out of 'spoons' on this day, but instead of fading away, we stand up and defend ourselves.

We perceive darkness where there may not necessarily be any to be found, but we are so 'on the lookout' that we strike out before we even sense real danger. Mars opposite Uranus has us feeling as though there's something we need to protect, and it's probably our sense of pride. We are antagonistic and hostile, and we, ourselves, may not even know why.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 11, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Hard to believe it, but you're up at bat once again, and you're starting to feel like 'being on the defense' has become your calling card. What is it about 'these days' that has you feeling like you need to defend yourself all the time? November 11, 2023, brings you a whole new day to feel like, once again, you have to combat something in your life that threatens to get the better of you. This is more than likely something to do with your romantic relationship.

During the transit of Mars opposite Uranus, you'll be so used to fighting with your partner over this, that and the other thing that they barely have to do or say anything for you to get yourself into a tizzy. You are on edge during Mars opposite Uranus, and it will have you snapping at people and jumping to conclusions. You don't even care if you're right. You'll snap and defend anyway. You feel very little calm on this day; you are wound up tight.

There's also a very good chance that you'll read your partner the wrong way when they are actually just trying to help. They are aware that things haven't been exactly perfect between the two of you these days, but on November 11, they may offer some help. You won't see their help as helpful, though, and you'll jump down their throat. Right now, you don't trust this person, so you interpret things like 'help' as hostile acts.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During Mars opposite Uranus, you will feel like you are watching your life pass by before your eyes. Yes, that's a highly dramatic way of looking at it, but convincing you of anything else would be futile. What you're suffering from is 'fear of missing out,' and it's a very real condition. You think that you've missed the boat, that opportunity has dried up for you, and you may even start to blame others for what's happening today, November 11, 2023.

This transit, Mars opposite Uranus, has you feeling hostile and aggressive. Between that kind of feeling and the ones that have you feeling like you're missing out on just about everything, your tendency to blame others will manifest as reality. If you are in a romantic relationship, you will use that person as your venting board. You are not taking into consideration their feelings, and because they just happen to be there, they'll get the brunt of your frustration.

What you are feeling is something we all feel, but you need to know that you're not alone and that it will pass. Life isn't easy, and the more we come to understand this condition, the easier it gets. During transits like Mars opposite Uranus, it's hard to think it isn't personal, but it isn't Capricorn. Your days of opportunity have not evaded you; there's still hope left. Stick with it; don't give up.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Not another Mars transit. Just when you thought you were finally free from the idea of feeling combative and hostile, in comes Mars opposite Uranus for the final blow. Oh, it's not that bad, but when you're a Pisces, it tends to feel harsher than it really is. On November 11, 2023, you'll have to deal with the influence of Mars opposite Uranus, and while it might make you less than popular, it's nothing you can't get over.

The real problem is whether the people around you can get over what you may pull on them. You aren't going to be nice, Pisces, and whenever you get like this, you usually feel pangs of regret, which turn into more nasty behavior. It's a vicious circle of bad attitudes and actions, and none of them are things you want to own. In other words, you act like a brat today, and then you deny it.

Because it's not just a Mars transit, it's Mars opposite Uranus. You feel like you want to show people that you are not like everyone else and that you shouldn't be lumped into any categories. This day gives you a feeling that nobody sees you as an individual. So, as you fight to show yourself as unique and independent, all you end up showing people is that you are stubborn, pushy and pretty much the same as everyone else. Oh, the irony.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.