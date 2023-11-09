Why November 10, 2023 Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs could experience a rough day on November 10, 2023, according to their daily horoscope. Say, for instance, you say something, and you see what you determine to be a negative 'look' on someone else's face in reaction to what you've said. Are they seriously reacting negatively to you, or did they just have an itch on their nose, and you've somehow decided that their itch is now your problem?

That's how Mercury square Saturn works, and this transit is going to pervade the psyches of three zodiac signs today, November 10, 2023. We project our fears and rejections onto the people around us, which means we basically set ourselves up for a bad day, all because we don't give anybody three seconds to decide what they feel on their own first.

So, with Mercury square Saturn making us feel as though nobody likes us, wants to be near us, hear us out or think we're worthy of anything, we of the three zodiac signs mentioned here today make an absolute mess out of our day. We just can't help ourselves; it's as if we go out of our way to feel bad. How human! Can we forgive ourselves just as easily? We shall see.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 10, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today, November 10, 2023, is going to be rough on your nerves, Leo, as Mercury square Saturn has you under its spell, all ready to set you up for the biggest disappointments you can bring yourself. Yes, that's right, 'bring yourself.' You are the one who is going to disappoint yourself today, and it's all because you choose to perceive the world around you as your enemy. Why? Because you don't get the response you want when you want it, that's all.

What you have very little of today is patience. Had you a little more patience, you'd be able to wait the five whole minutes that it might take for someone to give you their honest opinion on something. However, during Mercury square Saturn, your patience is at zero. Because the person you are looking for a response from doesn't automatically join your team in thinking, you dismiss them and assume they are 'not with you.

This makes you come across as if you are looking for a fight, which you actually are not doing. Your attitude suggests that, because of your lack of patience, it almost seems as though you're trying to ensnare people in an argument, knowing ahead of time that they will argue against you. You project a negative reaction, and you find it whether someone is giving you one or not.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Patience has never been your high point as it is, so when Mercury square Saturn rolls around on November 10, 2023, you'll be at an all-time low when it comes to doling outpatient efforts. What you will see today is that there are people in your life who are willing to help you out and give you what you want and need, but you won't see it that way. In fact, some spark of paranoia will enter your system, and you'll get it into your mind that everyone exists to rub you the wrong way.

You are temperamental and on edge during Mercury square Saturn, and the last thing you can envision is a way out of this madness. You are also quite dramatic about how you explain your feelings to others as if to drive a point home for their benefit. November 10, 2023, starts just fine ... that is until the people come in. It's all about how you perceive people today, as they are the bane of your existence ... at least, that's how you feel on this day.

Because the transit is Mercury square Saturn, your communication skills will be negative. If you're unhappy with something, then the only logical reaction is to share and share alike. This means you'll be snappy and unfair, airing grievances left and right, and basically the person to be avoided during this time. You give no one a chance to defend themselves and charge all guilty before they are found innocent.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll be showing people that 'other' side of yourself, Libra, and it won't necessarily be the one anyone wants to get cozy with. November 10, 2023, brings you the transit of Mercury square Saturn, and this event will have you sniping at people for reasons that you feel are very important, which may also have zero relevance where others are concerned. In fact, your snarky reaction to people seems a bit over the top, but should someone point this out to you ... off with their head!

While you really don't believe that you are a superior being, there are times when you feel as though you are the only person on earth who has the answers and that everyone around you is merely there to bug you. Mercury square Saturn brings out the most intolerant side to you, and you don't even like yourself much during this phase. Still, you can't escape yourself, and so you indulge in it, meaning ... the negativity.

So it goes on November 10, 2023, that you will find yourself alone and isolated simply because you feel as though being with others somehow brings your vibration down. You are clueless as to the fact that it is your vibe that darkens the room. In true Libra fashion, you'll be the star of the positive show in a matter of days. Swinging back and forth on those scales, it's all good. That's the ebb and flow of being you, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.