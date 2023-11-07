3 Zodiac Signs Can Switch Their Feelings Off On November 8, 2023

There's something special going on towards the end of the year. It's as if, whether we've asked for it or not, we are starting to make sense of what's gone on in our lives and all that's led to the place where we are now. Things start to make sense, and this is greatly advanced when we have a transit such as Venus in Libra in our night sky.

November 8, 2023, presents us with such an opportunity for learning and for healing. What many of us might come to know on this day is that, as Carly Simon said in her song long ago... we 'haven't got time for the pain.' This is a very profound statement, as it acknowledges the idea that pain takes time and energy to support, and on November 8, 2023, we can pinpoint what it is that causes us pain and what it is that we can 'say no' to.

Three signs will learn a special talent; they can say NO. They can switch off their feelings on this day because, during Venus in Libra, we are in touch with both love...and balance. Whether we see it in black-and-white terms or not, what we will see happening on this day is that not everything in our lives is worth suffering for. That means love or the love we lost or no longer have. We switch off our feelings because to give life to these feelings is meaningless. This is an enlightened state.

Zodiac signs who switch their feelings off on November 8, 2023

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Switching off your feelings is never something you intended to do, let alone look forward to the day when you could do such a thing at will, but you've come to realize that this ability is a lifesaver; it spares you the pain of certain realities, and it also lets you know that those realities are on a timer. On November 8, 2023, during the transit of Venus in Libra, you are going to feel at ease with the idea that this is the day you confront your romantic partner and deal with what needs to be dealt with.

Gone are the days when you trust that your partner will be truthful with you, and with that knowledge under your belt, you've already accepted that the only way to deal with them is to do it in a cold, hard, detached way. This is how you deal with your partner now. You switch off your feelings, and you proceed because there is no other option. This is not a person you can risk giving your heart to...not any longer, at least.

They have shown you that if you open yourself up to them, as you once did long ago, they will take advantage of your vulnerability, and they will do what they do best: they will hurt you. They aren't even doing it consciously or intentionally, and that's why it's taken you so long to figure them out. During Venus in Libra, you'll realize that this is not someone you can spend any more emotion on. You have chosen self-love.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You haven't got time for the pain, and so you've built yourself a fortress that helps you to cope with the person in your life who causes that pain. Your mind is now your barracks, and while this isn't exactly the ideal life you had in mind for yourself, it will just have to do until you can think of something better. It's November 8, and the year is starting to close down. You are fortunate: Venus in Libra is in the sky, and it's here to help you see the light in the dark space that you're presently in.

You can now switch off your feelings, but it's not just about shutting down; it's about removing yourself from being attached to the pain and heartache that comes with the person you've called your partner. You now see them for who they are, and that also has you seeing yourself for who you are. You might even think of yourself as intolerant, but it really doesn't matter; you need to protect yourself. You need to be able to switch emotions off so that you can survive.

Venus in Libra helps you do this. This transit lets you know that, on November 8, 2023, you can walk away from that which drags you down. There is no contract that demands you stay in pain; in fact, the universe itself beckons you to move forward, to let go of the pain, and to do it in whichever way suits you the best. Your way is the way of distance. By distancing yourself emotionally, you are able to be free.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Switching off your feelings is something you've been practicing for a long while simply because you cannot deal with so much of the drama that's around you. While you know that, on some level, you can never really escape the million and one responsibilities and obligations that you have, you have learned to compartmentalize them just for the sake of breathing easily and feeling a modicum of freedom in your life.

During the transit of Venus in Libra on November 8, 2023, you will come to understand that you can say no to certain people and to certain responsibilities. You don't have to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders, and when it comes to love, you are very much in the mindset that if it isn't easy, then it's not something you can take on. You haven't got time for the drama that others bring you, in fact, should they do so, you will switch your feelings off pronto.

You aren't happy or sad about any of it; you are merely surviving your life, as we all are. November 8 brings you the idea that this can work if you are able to keep it up. You are fully conscious of what you can handle, and handle it, you will, but if it's unnecessary or if it brings drama into your world, then you will shut it down, along with all your emotional attachment to it. Venus in Libra helps you to section off your stress so that you can live in peace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.