3 Specific Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes On November 9

There's a change in the wind, and it's bringing the best horoscopes to three specific zodiac signs on November 9. Something is stirring. Something desires change. This potent power will be unstoppable. That's what's in store today, on November 9, 2023, with three zodiac signs in line to have experiences beyond their wildest imagination.

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on November 9? They are Aries, Cancer and Pisces.

With North Node in Aries leading the charge here, the focus is on subverting one's fears and overcoming the barriers to advancement, exploration and progress. It requires courage. Courage is not as rare as the world would like us to believe. After all, nothing would change, and the status quo would remain the same forever if that were true. Yet we keep making progress with every decade that goes by.

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is also here to remind us that the misplaced fruits of one's labor can be reaped by going back to something we abandoned in the past out of fear. Whether that's an education program you dropped out of, a business or hobby you set aside, a relationship that got tagged as "the one that got away," or something else, you can right things now. It's not too late.

If you feel called to, do a candle ritual today to help you clear out the energy of fear from your life and then invite new and positive forces to replace it. You close the ritual with some light meditation or journaling. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 9, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 9, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, wait for a windfall today and then make sure to catch it! This can be literal for many of you, with extra cash coming your way or a new opportunity that will make you more money quickly. For others, this windfall can be related to social media fame, a visit from your favorite grandmother (with her famous pie), a notice that you are being considered for a promotion or something else!

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus and Moon in Libra are blessing your steps today. So make sure not to dismiss anything too quickly, but also trust your intuition while you are at it. It's a hard balance to strike, but you are capable of doing so. Have faith in yourself. A vacation with your favorite people may also be on the horizon for some of you.

Also, those of you who have a strong intuition will benefit from doing a round of water scrying today. Don't dismiss the mental images that pop into your head as you stare at a pan of still water. Your subconscious mind will try to communicate with you through that opening. You can also add drops of paint or ink to the water and let the swirls stimulate your mind, much like a Rorschach test.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today will test your mettle in some way, especially in the arena of business or family affairs. Don't let any petty person knock down your self-esteem. Let their assumptions slide off you like water off a duck's back. You are on the best horoscopes list because the odds are in your favor. Thus, they feel the need to knock you down. They can't if you are aware.

Vesta in Cancer is here to remind you that true devotion is not earned overnight. So, if this situation is related to a leadership position that you are new to, take these challenges in stride and show them what you are made of. It's also here to remind you that it's better to engage with people who genuinely love and support you than those who have the tag of "family" or "friend" but don't behave like it. You can keep it light with the latter.

Also, the energy today is great for assessing your personal finances and budget. You can also do a money ritual to invite more wealth and opportunities your way. Green or gold candles are perfect for this. So is a single strand of saffron.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, rejoice! The energy today is absolutely extraordinary for you. If you have something planned (for yourself or your loved ones), expect things to go really well. While movies can disappoint sometimes, and so can restaurants, you will still be entertained by the endless jokes you all come up with. Remember those restaurant gimmick memes?

Anyhoo. Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is in your corner today. So your creativity will bring you precious fruits. Maybe even some sales on your Etsy shop! You may even get a backdated cheque that got lost in the mail. Try to focus on the things that truly matter to you, and you will be able to reap the blessings that are here for you.

Also, physical activity is highlighted here as another positive way you can engage with the energy today. Whether you choose to hit the gym, walk in the neighborhood park, spend some cuddle time with your significant other or swim around in a pool is up to you. Connect your body with the blessings, and you can't go wrong.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.