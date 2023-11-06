3 Zodiac Signs Have Beautiful Weekly Horoscopes Starting November 6

The energy is really powerful in the week of November 6 - 12, 2023. It's here to challenge the power of our will and help us take everything to the next level ... if we want to. Of course, three zodiac signs stand to benefit the most from leaning into this — Aries, Cancer and Pisces. There's something here for everyone.

The Moon will influence the first half of the week in Virgo. So productivity hackers are being encouraged to go full hog. You will go farther than you have ever before and may even set a new record for yourself. Creatives will also benefit from this energy when they allow themselves to sink into the details, even if they follow a more leisurely pace according to their creative needs.

The Moon will influence the weekends in Libra and then the Moon in Scorpio. So, social activities are being encouraged. You may even add some great people to your social network. Or, find yourself meeting soul tribe members in the guise of strangers.

Of course, there's a new Moon next week on November 13. So make sure to prepare for a ritual this week so you don't miss out on the good energy! Flower rituals and candlelight dinners are also being highlighted here. Feel free to be as creative as you want to. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for November 6 - 12.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for November 6 - 12, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the energy this week is perfect for starting something new and expanding your horizons. If you have always wanted to try something, whether an activity, a cuisine or a book, now's the time to indulge yourself and see what the hype's all about. The beginning of the week will be more auspicious in this regard.

The middle of the week has mixed energy for you. You are on the best horoscopes list because, despite the slowness and the stressors, you will find a way to land on your feet and dodge potential problems. Luck's on your side this week.

The end of the week promises to be more sedentary, which may be a welcome change for many of you. If not, try to see this as a chance to check in with yourself and know what your priorities are so no one can distract you or push you off your path. Journaling your thoughts on the same will be very beneficial for you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, play your cards right this week, and you will win big. For some of you, this is a literal message, especially if you are a professional poker player or work with statistics and probabilities in your daily life. For others, this message is referring to your talents and skills. Lean on them, and they will see you through to the end beautifully.

The first half of the week may be more stressful for you or full of chores, but you are on the best horoscope list for a reason. It's building up to something significant. The second half of the week promises to be absolutely extraordinary, with interactions with loved ones and romantic partners in store for you. The more you approach situations from your heart space, the better things will be.

If you feel called to, take a solitary stroll through a park early in the morning for a few days this week. It will help you ideate and get inspiration for what's to come. For some of you, it will heighten your intuition and clue you in on what you should do to make your future solid and unflappable.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

An end of conflicts and the beginning of something beautiful is in store for you this week, Pisces. You may already know it's coming because of your intuitive abilities or because you manifested it. Let the energy direct you to the paths of least resistance so you can emerge victorious.

The beginning of the week may be a little sedentary for you. Still, the middle of the week will be absolutely extraordinary, especially for matters related to your self-esteem and personal authority. Hold your head high and have faith in your abilities. You will be able to disarm with your charm if you want to.

If possible, take part in a collective bonfire ritual this week. You and your best mates can even arrange one together. Once the bonfire is burning high and merrily, toss sesame seeds into the flames while thinking of your intentions. You can also set the intention of closing a chapter of life or cutting energetic ties with someone. It's waning moon week, after all!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.