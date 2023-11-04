The Chinese Zodiac Signs Who Are Most Likely To Be The Luckiest In Love This Week

Love is food for the soul. Three Chinese zodiac signs will experience the beauty of this saying in the week between November 6 - 12, 2023. They are Rabbit, Horse and Pig. The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Heaven over Mountain (#33), changing to Heaven over Fire (#13). The message for the collective is a beautiful one — know when to start and when to stop, but don't give up on your goals and dreams in between. Sometimes, the season is in your favor. Other times, it's not. Make the most of what you have and share your blessings if you can.

In matters of the heart, this message is urging you to realize that broken relationships and toxic people are not uncommon. You shouldn't let anyone (including you) blame you for the bad actions of others. They chose it of their own free will. Just as you choose your actions and must learn and unlearn according to your own experiences in the world. What matters is what you do next and whether you move towards something better or allow yourself to remain trapped in a never-ending cycle of misery.

If you wish for something better, the universe is waiting to fulfill that wish. You just have to make it first and then let luck light up your life in intriguing ways. Now, let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of November 6 - 12.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love November 6 - 12, 2023:

1. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, your luck in love this week is firmly rooted in new adventures and new experiences. Whether you are single or in a relationship, you will benefit from stepping out of your comfort zone to cash in on this luck. You don't have to do something heart-attack-inducing, though! Do what classifies as a "step out of the comfort zone" for you, whether that's attending a social event or going bungee jumping with friends.

If you are single, your luck in love will connect you to someone new this week. What happens in the future is not indicated here, but if you lean into this positive new energy, you will have the time of your life, make new friends and even find yourself getting close to someone who checks off a lot of points on your romantic checklist. Some of you will meet this person through your career or during a collaboration of some kind.

If you are in a relationship, remember the message above about unlocking luck through new experiences and use this to check off a few things from your couple's wishlist. Whether that involves booking flight tickets and reserving a hotel room in a beautiful holiday destination or going salsa dancing with your significant other, it is completely up to you. You can even exchange fortune cookies to share the good luck.

2. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your luck in love this week is here to remind you to hold up your self-esteem and not allow anyone to disrespect you. Fearful people in your vicinity and social circle may tell you that your standards are too high or you are selfish for not giving in to unrealistic demands and societal expectations, but you should know the truth. Luck will make sure you win in the end. You just have to help it help you.

If you are single, karma is on your side this week. You get to decide where you direct this luck. You can use it to close a painful chapter in your romantic past, make someone clear their debts to you or use it to manifest true love and your ideal partner. Of course, if you choose the latter, remind yourself of the message above and don't let society's definition of beauty or "good enough" turn you away from an excellent individual. What is beautiful and good to you is beautiful and good. Someone else's definitions shouldn't matter.

If you are in a relationship, let your good luck this week help you strengthen the bond between you and your significant other. Whether that happens through improved communication, standing up to toxic family members on one or both sides, trying something new and romantic on a weekend or something else is up to you. Be open so luck can guide you in the best direction.

3. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your luck in love is truly good this week. Some of you will literally put someone in their place if they try to come for you and your significant other or try to make you feel weak and undesirable. You will do it in a way that's so classy and witty they won't have anything else to say.

If you are single, your luck in love this week will either bestow a glow-up on you or will lead you to experiences that will boost your self-esteem. You can dress like a queen/king to lean into this energy (and also maintain a better posture). Of course, the actual experiences luck will bring to you are not being highlighted. It appears the universe wants to surprise you with something sweet and special.

If you are in a relationship, find ways to surprise your significant other this week to cash in on your good luck. You can pack them a lunch (if you never have), leave them a love note under the lid of their laptop, and conspire with their favorite sibling to surprise them at home or something else. You are only restricted by your imagination here. Yes, this includes the spicy stuff!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.