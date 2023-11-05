The Four Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve November 6 - 12, 2023

The week of November 6, to have your romantic life improve, you first must believe that it’s possible. This is the understanding that challenging moments will occur within any relationship, not because there isn’t love present but because the closer you are, the more moments of friction may happen. It’s also the acceptance that within this space, each of you is human, which means finding grace and forgiveness when things are less than perfect. Just as challenges are inevitable, so are moments of reconnection and love.

Venus, the planet that rules love and relationships, shifts into the air sign of Libra, helping you to create a dynamic romantic partnership. Libra is one of the best placements for Venus, which means that during this phase, relationships become easier because you and your partner can work together, compromise and seek peace in your connection.

As Venus moves through the zodiac sign, each phase represents a different energy within your romantic life. After exiting its retrograde shade phase in early October and shifting into Virgo, you were tasked with focusing on what needed to change or improve to feel greater romantic fulfillment. Yet, now, as Venus shifts into Libra, post-eclipse season, you are currently in the position to make the changes your heart is seeking.

As you progress through this new energetic phase, it’s important to remember that you will always have a choice within your relationship. You can be right, or you can be in love. Sometimes, you must decide what is nonnegotiable for you versus what is so that you don’t get caught up in proving your point and instead create a space to enjoy your connection with your partner. A willingness and belief that you can overcome any challenge in your relationship allows you to move into a space of understanding and love, which is what the relationships that last forever are based upon.

The zodiac signs whose relationships improve this week, starting November 6 - 12:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

No matter how much you want to put something behind you, it doesn’t mean doing so will solve the issue. Instead, you are being called to revisit a theme about what you genuinely want in a romantic partnership. During Libra Season, you experience a significant emphasis within your romantic life as this air sign rules all matters of relationships for you. As the year has progressed, there has been a shift into Scorpio energy, which marks a period of transformation, greater intimacy and a return of passion. You need to decide if that is something you can find in your current relationship.

As much as you are the leader of the zodiac, making changes to this area of your life can prove difficult because you also want to try to make the best decisions possible. There is a difference between being thoughtful versus avoidant. The issues you’ve been feeling in your romantic life are valid and ones you can’t afford to gaslight yourself about anymore. Instead of pretending everything is fine and hoping things will improve, take the leap to look at it more proactively.

While Libra Season is finished, Venus is now shifting into the zodiac sign just as you are feeling an intense desire for change and more extraordinary passion within your life. While all of this is for a purpose, your most significant task right now is to address what you are feeling so you can know definitively if this is a relationship in which you can find peace and harmony or if, instead, it will need to be done separately. There is no shame in discovering you must choose a different direction if that is what comes because to create a life of peace, you first need to be at peace with yourself.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Just when you thought you were fine being single, everything will now change in the most surprising of ways. Instead of seeing this as an inconvenience, stay open to the new connections and possibilities coming into your life. Or it may be finally time to heal things within your current relationship as you’ve both had the necessary time to grow and heal. Regardless of the situation, let yourself transform and open to new possibilities in love, as, ultimately, this is what you desire.

As Venus leaves Virgo, it shifts from highlighting your romantic relationships to themes of transformation, passion and intimacy. Along with that, the energy of Scorpio Season is encouraging you to look toward the horizon and open yourself up to new possibilities. This might not just be a new relationship but also a new phase or dynamic within your connection that can let in more expansiveness and abundance.

Things won’t go according to plan, and while learning to be comfortable with yourself in your solitude was necessary, you know that part of your purpose in this life is also to create harmonious relationships with one another. To receive that right now, you must also ensure that you are embracing the lessons of your past so you can be committed to doing things differently.

Just as Venus shifts into Libra, causing a change in your romantic relationship or status, Saturn is now stationed direct in Pisces, inspiring you to move from a place of greater meaning and authenticity. Your journey has progressed just as it has been meant to. While Venus in Virgo may not have served to fix all your relationship challenges, you are now being ushered into a space of being able to see which choice will lead to the destination that you seek. Open yourself up to doing things differently, let yourself be vulnerable, and most importantly, allow yourself to be honest with yourself about exactly what it is that you want and need from love.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have been doing a great deal of work on yourself in this current phase of your life as you’ve healed your shadow self and begun to understand more about yourself. As this phase ended with the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse, you’ve started opening to life in new and exciting ways. Your romantic relationship has taken the backseat to everything else you’ve focused on. Still, now it’s time to start giving it the attention it needs so you can begin experiencing the joy that you desire from life.

The recent ending to the Taurus and Scorpio Eclipse Cycle brought a great deal of self-work and lessons to fruition. Now, you are ready to enjoy life and start embracing moments of happiness. As Venus shifts into Libra, this becomes your central focus in your romantic life. Instead of feeling like love is a chore or obligation, you are directed to start embracing more fun and happiness with your partner because this is what you’ve been working to achieve.

Happiness and fun aren’t just dates or social gatherings, but the ability to be able to enjoy life with the person by your side genuinely. As much as all the self-work has been necessary over the past few years, it’s also time to start putting that into practice in your romantic relationship so you can cultivate the happiness and ease you seek.

Make reconnecting with your partner your primary focus in this new energetic shift. While you know that you can never abandon yourself again for anyone, you also need to remember that if you want a genuine partner, then you also need to treat your lover in that way. Focus your energy on doing things together, working on a collective project and allowing yourself to start leaning back into the love that has always been so important to you.

This is part of your reward for doing all you have during the previous phase of your life, so you owe it to yourself to move back into alignment with your partner — or open to a new love completely. The one thing guaranteed is that this chapter is all about happiness, precisely what you’ve learned you deserve.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You will receive the relief you’ve prayed for in your romantic relationship. While you prefer being in long-term romantic relationships, the other essential area is your home. So, if you end up having conflict or challenges with your partner or in creating a safe and stable home, then that can feel like the ultimate undoing.

This can cause you to overquestion other areas of your life and make things feel as if they are worse off than they are. In a transition year where you are walking away from what you’ve already outgrown, feeling safe and secure in your life is essential to make the best decisions possible for your future self.

As Venus shifts into Libra, it brings a loving and healing energy to your home and family. This can affect a more positive living situation for yourself or that necessary boost of healing energy for your romantic relationship. In this part of your life, Venus is seeking to find compromise, to bring others together and to find a space of peace.

Regardless of the transformation that will be ongoing in your life, it doesn’t mean you need to feel like you’re in a constant state of chaos. Instead, you can realize that whatever peace means for you in your home is worth attaining. Using this energy, while Pluto is now direct in Capricorn, will help you move through any more significant changes in your romantic life for the remainder of the year. If you are honoring your truth, then there is no reason that peace is something you must put off for a later time.

Try to reflect on how you can create more peace within your home or relationship during this energetic phase. Things will continue to change, but by owning the power you have over your choices, you can also make the most of what you do have influence over. While you should be wary of sacrificing yourself or truth during this time, it is a fruitful opportunity to find compromise and security within this essential part of your life.

Honor your need for safety and security, especially during times of bigger transition. Then, work together with your partner to create the space that you need so that you can feel like your best self. Home isn’t just where the heart is, but also where you can feel and be your most authentic self.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.