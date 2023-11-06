3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love The Week Of November 6

In order to see the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, in the most positive light, we have to know that before the light comes the dark, and that's what this week brings us. We're going to have to work for that bright, sunny day, but throughout the week, we will get glimmers of what's to come. This week is for the stoic. It's for those of us who know that maintaining a romance is not easy ... but sometimes, very well worth the effort.

Mercury trines Neptune on November 7th, which allows us to believe in something more profound than what we're seeing on the surface. This implies that, for many couples here, especially those born under three particular zodiac signs, we're going to disregard the outer appearance for the sake of the love we know that resides on the inside of the person we love.

This week brings out a maturity in us, perhaps one that we didn't even know existed. Several Neptune and Pluto transits lift us from our superficial vantage points and let us see the bigger picture. In terms of love and romance, we may come to the place during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, where we see the beauty of the person we are with ... without the use of our eyes. This week brings revelation of character and hope in love.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love the week of November 6:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week brings you a brand new feeling toward the person you are with. While you might have, at one point, held your romantic partner up to some kind of unrealistic standard, you will find that during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, you'll be a little easier on them as you've come to see that they thrive better when left on their own. That's not to say you will 'leave them alone.' What you are starting to feel good about, however, is the idea that they don't need 'you' to improve them ... they'll do it on their own, in very positive ways.

During the Moon sextile Mars on November 8, you'll find it difficult to stand back and just let this person shine on their own because you might not believe they could shine without your coaching. Still, you will be pleasantly surprised — and relieved to find out that your partner is perfectly capable of greatness without your guidance. What may have been an ego blow to you only months ago now has you feeling like you can feel confident that your person is, indeed, a winner.

You didn't think you could feel this good about someone else's lack of neediness, and yet, with the help of transits like Mercury in Sagittarius, you feel free. You have begun to see the potential in your romantic partner. They aren't an extension of yourself, but an entirely different person who acts on love and can be trusted with your heart. This week opens doors for you where your romance is concerned.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week, you're going to find that communications between you and your romantic partner are both heated and eye-opening. That is definitely to say that there will be differences of opinion and possible discoveries about your partner that you hadn't anticipated. Still, what you learn about your partner this week may actually transform you in ways that literally help your life. What may, at first, seem shocking actually has the capability of changing your life for the better.

You are looking at how November 8 brings in Mercury sextile Pluto, which may, indeed, be the day when it all changes for you. There's been something held silent between you and your partner, and it's turned into 'the elephant in the room.' You are both conscious of this 'thing,' and yet, neither of you makes mention of it. Today, with the additional help of Moon sextile Mercury, you will not only talk it ALL out, but you'll come up with an incredible result.

There is so much hope here, and as the Moon enters your sign of Libra on November 9th, you're going to find that you were silly to think that you couldn't get through this. No more underestimating yourself from now on. You are apparently with someone who is not just understanding but brilliant and progressive. They want this as badly as you do, and you're going to see something in them this week that inspires you way more than you could have imagined.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you didn't think would happen is about to happen this week, and it has something to do with being loved. You might have convinced yourself that you were somehow forgotten ... by loved ones and most especially by the person you've been tied to for the last few years or so. You've been feeling neglected, and it's become a lifestyle. Some might think you feel sorry for yourself, but you don't; you're just 'used to it.'

Venus enters Libra this week, and for you, Pisces, this comes as a jolt. You will see that change is imminent when it comes to your love life. There's a lot of 'stuff' that's been left unsaid between you and your partner, and this week has you both curious as to whether it's 'safe' to just ... talk it out and see what comes of such communication. Well, what comes of it is success and the idea that the future is there ... if you want it to be there.

While there may be moments of self-deprecation or regret, in the long run, you're going to come to your senses and admit that you are part of this relationship and that you can't just sit on the sidelines waiting for it to mend on its own. That's why you'll be taking advantage of transits like Mercury in Sagittarius, as well as Mercury square Saturn, to get your voice out there. You will be heard this week, Pisces. You will listen to it, as well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.