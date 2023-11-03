3 Zodiac Signs Want Respect In A Relationship Starting November 4, 2023

If ever there were a transit to back one up when we're in the mood to make demands, it would be today's lunar event — the Leo Moon. During the Leo Moon on November 4, 2023, we not only feel like we have every right in the world to demand what we want out of our romantic partnership, but we feel that it's about time, too.

It's November, and we want answers. For three zodiac signs, the idea that we've come this far into the year without knowing exactly where we stand in our relationships is insanity. We have to know what's going on, and today gives us the perfect booster shot of cosmic energy to get the job done. Today is the day we demand what we need, and what we definitely all need is ... respect.

To demand respect is to know with complete certainty that we are respectable. This kind of knowledge doesn't come to everyone immediately, which is why we spend so much of our romantic life in pain ... because we take too much from partners who clearly do not respect us. Well, who's going to stand up for us if we don't? During the Leo Moon, we will champion our relationships.

If respect in a relationship is in order, then these three zodiac signs want it on November 4, 2023.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You aren't always sure if you're doing the right thing or not, but when you feel passionate about whatever it is that you feel needs to be done, you just take your chances and 'que sera, sera.' On November 4, 2023, during the Leo Moon, you will feel particularly passionate about needing to speak with your romantic partner about a certain topic that's been on your mind for a long time now. You don't feel that this person really sees who you are, and that bugs you.

What happens during the Leo Moon is that you take the chance and you just tell them what you feel, and what you feel is that they don't respect you in the way that you feel you deserve to be respected. Perhaps they are just oblivious, and this is the way they treat everyone. You are not 'everyone,' and you feel that what you're asking of them is not such a hard thing to deliver.

What's going on today is that you feel charged up and ready to let them know exactly what you need. The interesting thing is that with the power of the Leo Moon behind you, you don't see them backing away from you. In fact, this transit emboldens you and allows you to predict the future. In this future, you see your partner granting you your desire for respect. It seems they are very open to it, after all. All they needed was a wake-up call — ding dong.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

November 4, 2023, is a perfect day for you, Leo, as it seems you are fully capable of holding your own. When it comes down to having to speak up for your rights, you are right there with it. In the case of your romantic relationship, you feel that on this day, it might be a good time to renew a few of your agreements. You like to play by the book, and even though this isn't very spontaneous of you, you would prefer to know what to expect.

How this plays out is in the way of respect: you feel you need more of it. You have started to watch your partner grow lazy when it comes to keeping up their end-of-the-love bargain. You don't want to see that happen. You know what happens when romantic relationships slack off, and being that you aren't a slacker, you demand the same kind of 'growth factor' from your partner. In your mind, relationships are not for sitting on the shelf, gathering dust.

Today, during the Leo Moon, you will take advantage of your zodiac sign's ability to be forceful and forthright, and you will 'remind' your partner to get back on track. This is what you call 'respect.' There is nothing here if there isn't respect, and this is one of the points you'll drive home today. Your partner needs to get on the ball with this. Respect is the name of the game here, and without it, there's no game to be played. That's all, folks.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You feel as though you've wasted enough time sacrificing your needs to past partners in relationships that fell apart. Now that you've got someone new, someone special ... you feel as though you need to let them know what works for you and what doesn't. On November 4, 2023, during the Leo Moon, you will feel strongly about letting your partner in on a little secret: you need respect in a relationship ... if you don't get it, you walk — simple math.

What does respect look like to you? It looks like truth, honesty and open communication. You aren't here to figure out what some passive-aggressive move might mean. You need it spelled out, and if your romantic partner can't speak up, then they need to understand that they are disrespecting you with their silent treatment. You are not into the silent treatment. In fact, that's one of your biggest pet peeves.

So, during the Leo Moon on November 4, 2023, you will confront your partner with your truth, which you find to be perfectly easy to accommodate. You're not asking them to cure cancer, merely to talk with you honestly and prove to you that they can be trusted. This is your life we're talking about; you need to trust them, and you need to know that they respect your choices and lifestyle. Nothing but the best for you, and you'll be the one who determines what is 'best.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.