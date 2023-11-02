Why 3 Zodiac Signs Likely Have A More Challenging Horoscope On November 3

We have an interesting turn of events happening on this day, November 3, 2023. While we will definitely be feeling positive and strong about things like ... ambition and achievement, we may also find that we may be coming on a little too strong for some tastes. We'd like to be able to ignore those opinions, but during today's transit of Venus opposite Neptune, ignoring 'other people' might be virtually impossible to do.

What we're looking at is how one little word can be our undoing. Yes, that's right, and for three zodiac signs, whether we are strong-willed or not, we are going to let the naysaying of one individual get so far under our skin that no matter what we'd like to think, all can think about it what this one person has said.

It's almost like they've put a curse on us today, November 3, 2023. While that is a preposterous thought and a little too romantic a notion to consider as reality, in spite of our better judgment, we will continuously give this other person a place to live in our mind, rent-free, as it's said. We may think we can shake it all off, but once we hear that one thing we don't want to hear ... that's it. That 'thing' owns us.

Rough horoscopes are here for three zodiac signs in astrology starting November 3, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You don't like being contradicted. In fact, when someone directly challenges you today, November 3, 2023, you will feel so offended by their sheer nerve that you will overreact in a way that will make you look like a fool. You are way too attached to whatever it is that they've said to you. During the transit of Venus opposite Neptune, you feel as though you've endured a personal attack. This snowballs until you feel weakened by whatever it is that they've said, which implies that they may have spoken the truth.

You already know that there are things you don't want to look at in your life ... personal things. Things that are nobody's business but your own, so when this other person comes in and has the nerve to upset your day by telling you what they think of you, you will not only take it way too personally, but you'll start to unravel, right before your own eyes. You may want to take a deep breath and try to understand that this is their problem, not yours.

Still, when you're in the heat of the moment, you might not be able to calm down enough to let it pass. You feel too attached to protecting your honor and your pride just to let this pass.. You want to fight; you want to stand up for yourself, and while standing up for one's self is always a good idea, you are coming from a place of intense self-defense. You may be a little too attached to your point of view. This is what causes you grief on this day, November 3, 2023.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What really bugs you about today, November 3, 2023, is that not only do you NOT like being criticized, but you will find that the person who is doling out the critique on this day is seriously going overboard with it. It's as if they can't shut up, and at first, you might think this is funny ... that is until they start hitting below the belt. What the heck? How did you suddenly become the object of this person's weird wrath?

During Venus opposite Neptune, you won't be able to sit there and take it ... not that you ever should, but the twisted part is that you seem to be taking everything this menace says to heart. Why are they getting to you so hard, Capricorn? If anyone else were to say these things to you, you'd laugh them off and count them as someone you need not ever have anything to do with again. Yet, this person seems to have your undivided attention.

November 3, 2023, shows you that you are far more sensitive than you thought you were and not in a way that brings joy into your life. You'll feel as though you need to defend yourself from this person's words today, and the harshest part is that the person doing this is more than likely your romantic partner. Perhaps that's why you take it so roughly today. Where do they get off being so ... mean? Is this what you asked for? Oh, hell no.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What's surprising about this day is your reaction to someone in your life whom you never had a problem with ... until today. It's as if all was well until you decided, seemingly out of nowhere, that this one person was not as wonderful as you once thought. Did they do something to you? No, not really, but with Venus opposite Neptune in the sky on November 3, 2023, you'll see something in them that you never saw before ... and you'll want to reject them for it.

They will not understand your motives, although when you explain your newly found negative feelings for them, they will try to make sense of it all. They may offer insight that you absolutely do not want to hear. That's the problem with today: you aren't up for anyone else's point of view. It's your way or the highway, and because it's your life, you figure that you'll be the one who makes the rules.

You may end up losing this person, as they will not like what you have to tell them. Understand this: they will retaliate, and they will stand up for themselves. This will fuel the fire that you already have burning in their name and will end up severing the relationship altogether. You've let it be known that you don't like them, and they will accept it ... but not without letting you hear what they think about it. If you can dish it out, you better be prepared to take it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.