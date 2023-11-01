Which 3 Zodiac Signs Could Confess Their Love On November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023, brings us the iconic Sun trine Moon, which can pave the way for all good things to happen. This is one of the pure positivity transits, and for three zodiac signs, the way is clear; this is the day we tell the one we love that we love them. We confess our hearts, and well, we hope for the best!

With the power of the Sun and the Moon working together, we fear less because our intentions are so strong and so good that we can't see anything but success happening for ourselves. We are more prone to taking a chance during Sun trine Moon than during other transits, and while that might be an act of hubris, we're still ready to dive on in.

We who will use the power of the Sun trine Moon to get us where we want to go will see only success in our midst. It's not so much that we don't see failure as an option. We are just so blinded by the light of hope and positivity that we don't see anything but love, acceptance and joy heading our way. For the three zodiac signs that will confess their love today, the odds of being accepted are very, very good.

Three zodiac signs confess their love on November 2, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While you sometimes feel that the whole 'great communicator' thing isn't always applicable to you, Gemini, you aren't that bad with turning a cool phrase now and then, especially when you are inspired by a person to do so. On November 2, 2023, your feelings for the person you've been seriously crushing on can no longer be contained. You feel you need to let them know, so you gather up your nerves and admit those feelings.

During the transit of the Sun trine Moon, you don't even care if they reject you because, first of all, you don't see that happening. It's not like you're some stalker whom they've never seen before. This person is your friend, and you already have established a flirtation with them. Now, you feel it's time to make something out of that connection, and you'll find that during Sun trine Moon, it all comes very easily to you.

November 2, 2023, offers you your big chance at confessing, and you are only too happy to take that chance. You feel that your love alone will do the talking because you know it's pure and good. Plus, the person you want to confess this love to has already made overtures. You trust they will easily accept the idea that what you have now can become something even more romantic in the future. It's confession time, Gemini. Get on it!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Whenever you get like this, you feel you have to act impulsively or nothing will ever get done. On November 2, 2023, you're going to get it in your mind that if you don't open your mouth and let the person you love know how you feel about them, the moment will pass, and you'll end up blowing it ... and losing them in the process. You're feeling that boost of confidence that comes with today's transit, Sun trine Moon.

While the Sun trine Moon is in the sky, you'll seize the opportunity, and you will confess your love to this person, and the fun part is that they were kind of expecting it. That doesn't make it anything but easier for you, even though there might be an awkward moment or two. It's the beginning of November, and you want this person to be yours for the holidays ... and beyond. If you weren't serious about them, then you wouldn't bother.

You are serious, and it turns out that so are they. Your love will be accepted, so you had better make sure that this is what you want, Virgo. This could be the beginning of something big, and while this is what you think you want right now, check your heart and make sure that you stand behind your confession. Let this be the beginning of something wonderful, but don't go in hastily. Think this through, and then, if it all seems A-OK, confess your feelings.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're not really the kind of person who likes to make a big deal out of letting someone know that you have romantic interests in them, but now and then, you find someone who grabs your attention to such a degree that you become someone 'other' than your regular old self ... you become a superhero who needs to confess their love and make the world a place of love for both of you. As corny as that sounds, you have this capability, Libra.

On November 2, 2023, during the transit of Sun trine Moon, you will feel so driven to tell this one person how you feel about them that you might not even know what to say ... and yet, you'll just go with the flow and get it done. Sun trine Moon brings you this youthful energy that can't be beaten, and so, even if you feel like you're taking a wild and wacky chance, you really don't care; you feel it's all working for you ... and it is Libra.

Your self-confidence will get you what you want today because the thing is, you're very charming, and you're also very sincere. When you confess, you're the most adorable person in the world, and honestly, the person you confess your love to will find you impossible to reject ... and why would they? They know who you are and what you are capable of. They are just as willing to take that chance as you are. Go Libra!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.