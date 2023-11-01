The 3 Zodiac Signs Who May Want To Breakup On November 2, 2023

You might wonder what the meaning of a Gibbous Moon might be in terms of astrology. How could such a Moon influence us, and is it any different than at any other time when the Moon holds sway over us, our emotions and our minds? That zodiac sign that it transits through ... does this have any significance, as well?

On November 2, 2023, we have one such Gibbous Moon in the sign of Cancer. Its effect on us is the kind that has us tidying up loose ends, putting things to bed once and for all, and basically ending something that needed an official ending. Right off the bat, we know how this is going to affect our love lives. In fact, on November 2, 2023, there will be three zodiac signs who will want to end their relationship ... you know, tidying up loose ends and all that.

Cancer is a zodiac sign that always brings its fair share of sensitivity to the picture, so when we have a Gibbous Moon in Cancer, we find ourselves in a delicate position. We want to break up with our partners, but we are fearful of what will happen if we do. For the three zodiac signs that will take this feat upon themselves, it's really just a matter of courage.

Three zodiac signs who want to breakup on November 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There are moments in your life that you really wish weren't necessary, but it seems that by the time today, November 2, 2023, rolls around, you're going to know something that you wished you didn't have to know. This is, of course, that you and your romantic partner aren't really working out in the way you had wished you would. Something went wrong, and it's not them ... and it's not you ... it's both of you. You just don't get along.

You're not tearing each other's hair out of anything like that, but you are a person who needs love, affection and passion, and they seem to be someone who doesn't really need much of that after all. Rather than spend the rest of your life hoping they'll notice you and your needs, you'll find that during the Gibbous Moon in Cancer, you'll see an ending in the future. You didn't think it was ever going to happen, and yet, you cannot deny that this is the better way.

So, on November 2, 2023, you are going to brace yourself with a truth that you feel must be spoken aloud, and that is that you need to break up. This isn't going anywhere, and you need it to go somewhere. You need the very things that your partner seems to be oblivious to, and that, right there, is your biggest sign yet. The Gibbous Moon in Cancer shows you that this must take place and that you must initiate it today.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you'll notice today, November 2, 2023, is that you feel sadder than usual, and you know where this is all coming from; your relationship isn't working out and you both know it. What the Gibbous Moon in Cancer brings into your life is the knowledge that a breakup is imminent, and the only thing left to do is to make it happen rather than to let it linger in both of your minds for eternity. This must end. You both know it and on this day, it becomes a reality.

Breaking up is so NOT what you wanted to do, and you've known that if you break up at the end of the year, then it might be even sadder ... but what to do? You can't hold on until January just to prove to yourself that you were able to cross the threshold into a new year together, especially when the feeling between the two of you has degraded so intensely. There are no more days for trying ... November 2, 2023 is the DAY. It's time to take action now.

During the Gibbous Moon in Cancer, you'll notice that it's only natural to close things up. In fact, while you're ending your relationship, you might be thinking about ending a few other things in your life. This could prove to be quite a week for you, Cancer. One door closes, and another one opens. While it's all delicate and fragile, it's still doable and inevitable. You'll be OK and so will your partner. It's all alright.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may be a person who can do a lot of things, but if there's one thing you cannot do, it's live a life that isn't truthful to yourself. You've known for some time now that you and your present partner are not 'meant to be' and you've started to wonder just how long you both are going to try and keep up the pretense that this relationship is more than it really is. You feel it in your gut; it's time to end this, and with the Gibbous Moon in Cancer upon you, this may just be the day it happens.

November 2, 2023, may not give you the courage you need, but it sure will inspire you to know that if you don't find that courage, then neither of you will ever be happy because you've come to see that your partner is way too fearful of the truth than you are. In your case, the truth, meaning the reality that this is not going to last, reigns supreme in your mind and you feel you cannot live authentically until you make the move.

You can also know that you won't be hurting anyone's feelings, as you are in no way about that ... you are caring and sensitive and your partner may not mean the same to you as they once did, but you certainly still respect them as a human being. Today marks the first day of 'talks' that will eventually lead to a polite and somewhat respectful ending of the relationship. Respect will lead the way, even though it's a heartbreaking situation.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.