Love Horoscopes Are Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting November 1

Luck is coming to love on November 1, 2023. There really is something to all the 'mass hysteria' that takes place around the end of October. While we're still pumpkin-spicing ourselves to death, just the very idea of it being November 1, 2023, allows us to pause, take a deep breath and proceed with balanced cool in our love lives and our relationships.

We can also agree that when the Moon is Full, we tend to get a little anxious or stressed, and this affects our relationships to some degree. So it really does make sense that when it's finally about to go 'New,' we feel a sense of relief.

During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini, of all zodiac signs, we can't help but feel as though we aren't being pressured into making gigantic life choices, such as whether or not to order that pumpkin spice latte with oat milk or without.

Next stop: Thanksgiving ... but thankfully, that's not on our immediate radar ... as of yet. Today, we get to experience Fall as it's meant to be: chilly, pensive and at ease. We're one with nature on this day, and our love lives are at peace.

For three zodiac signs, November 1 promises to be a day of peaceful, easy feelings, as it's said. We know there's a slew of holidays coming up, but today lets us all kick back and say, 'Ahhhh.'

Love horoscopes are luckiest in love on November 1, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

November 1 comes in with a whisper, and that's exactly what you need. While you and your romantic partner tend to clash at times, you also know that what makes your relationship special is that your moments of irritation never last. You are very compatible with the person you are with, and you wouldn't risk letting an argument go too far, ever. You want this person in your life, and during the Waning Gibbous in Gemini, you see that this is both possible and the obvious choice.

Speaking of choices, when given one, you tend to fly into a panic, and that's a very Gemini thing to do. What's nice is that the Waning Moon offers you a chance to stand back and see that no matter what you do, you'll end up just fine, and that takes the pressure off of you. To know that you and your partner have passed the mark where there is any threat is a real mind-soother. The last thing you want to experience is a breakup.

This Waning Gemini Moon reminds you that things are not so bad and that you needn't create dramas inside your mind that aren't based on truths. Both you and your romantic partner will take a look at November 1 as Day One of what looks to be a wonderful and loving month. Enjoy the Fall season and make the best of it, Gemini. This one's all yours.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If there's anything about November that you really like, it's the fact that you don't have to go anywhere this month, and if you do, it's short, sweet and easy to accomplish. This basically implies that you like being at home, and you like the warmth that comes with being at home ... with your romantic partner. What kicks in on November 1, 2023, is the idea that it's just the two of you. During the Waning Moon in Gemini, you'll feel as though all is right with the world.

It's nice for you to think that there's no pressure on you and that you don't have to run, run, run everywhere, as you might have been doing in October. The easy vibe that comes off of the Waning Moon allows you to take stock of what you have rather than concentrate way too much on what you lack. For you, Virgo, that's a major event, as you tend to focus on all you don't have for too long ... and that's what tends to bring you down.

Fortunately, during the Waning Moon in Gemini, all the big decisions will have been made already. Whether you shouldered them yourself or if you did so with the help of your partner, you'll notice that there is nothing much to do but appreciate your environment for what it is. You've got it good; there's nothing to complain about on November 1, 2023. All is well in your world. Enjoy it while it lasts, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

November 1, 2023, brings on that sensation of hunkering down and getting ready for the big hibernation to set in. What this means in non-bear terms is that, by this time of the year, you feel very happy just to settle in wherever you are, with your romantic partner by your side, doing basically ... nothing, for as long as you can get away with it. Yes, of course, there's work and the basic (bear) necessities of life, but you aren't under pressure, and that's made clear during the Waning Moon in Gemini.

Here's another truth for you, Sagittarius: you're not the pumpkin spice fan that you're supposed to be. There's something about it being November 1 that feels as though you're being released from the expectations that you have to act just like everyone else. You crazy rebel; you just won't drink the coffee, will you? That's OK. There's lots of hot cider and hot cocoa coming your way, which is your preference.

Then there's the fact that you just happen to love November, and now that it's the first day, it feels extra special to you. It's as if your season has finally started, and when you feel good, your partner feels good, too. This is a very romantic time for you; everything seems crisp and cool, and the idea of snuggling with your partner to keep warm and cozy seems like a dream come true. It's happening. Enjoy the Waning Moon.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.