The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 26, 2023

The love horoscope for October 26, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Find out how the Moon entering Aries will impact your energy on this day.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 26, 2023:

Aries

Love is its own reward during Mars in Scorpio. You enjoy being there for someone and they for you, and your passion for sharing experiences is enhanced when your ruling planet transits your house of desire and shared secrets. While the Sun moves closer to Mars, you may discover that you have a friend in need. You may find that the ways of gentleness helps you to open more doors for them, and, in turn, makes you feel good about yourself.

Taurus

Pluto in Capricorn has been working on your love life in an analytical and philosophical way. A part of you may want to put a certain relationship on pause just to catch up with life. Being by yourself can help you to see the problems clearly. With Mercury Cazimi in your commitment house, you may feel the need think things over. On this day, you can see where improvements can be made without compromising trust in your relationship.

Gemini

It's time to lean into your love life and embrace romance for what it is today. Mercury conjunct Mars motivates you to make big adjustments for the sake of love. You can enjoy what you have without trying to define it by a label or bring something more to it. This day is perfect for living in the moment. You can allow a relationship to evolve naturally instead.

Cancer

The Moon is opposite of Venus today and this energy may mirror a need to hide feelings and love in your own romantic life. Emotions are hard to define, and even harder to express. So, if asked if you are in love, you may say yes and not realize how much you cared until today. Your attitude toward love may change and it could involve feeling challenged by your position at first.

Leo

Mars is opposite Jupiter today and it challenges respect and self-love in your life through relationships and how you feel appreciated by others. When its meant to be, you'll find small tests come to see how you will react. When you're relationship gets proven, it's hard to let go because trust has taught you to believe in one another. Today. you learn the beautiful of true love and all it provides to your life.

Virgo

We are still under the light of Mercury Cazimi, which means it's still the perfect time to work on your healing. Connect with your inner child. Inner child work can be so helpful when you're learning to love again. When you heal your heart from the past, you're able to give someone you love your future without fear or any negative emotions involved.

Libra

With Venus in Scorpio, your time invested into a relationship may encourage you to take things one step further. You may begin to open your mind to marriage, Libra. A past divorce could have been a strong learning experience to help you understand what it takes to be the type of partner you know you can be. Venus trine Uranus helps you to see all the ways you have changed and give you the courage to bring the topic up to explore if your partner feels the same way.

Scorpio

Who says being single has to mean being lonely and bored? You love it when you can spend time with your furriest best friend. Time spent with your pet is never time wasted. They love you unconditionally and lounging around at the end of the day relaxing with their faith paw on your lap keeps your heart warm. Today, your love cup gets filled by the purest form of friendship, and if you're thinking of bringing a new pet into the mix, this weekend is the perfect time to adopt one.

Sagittarius

You are an independent soul, and when you are in love, you adore being with your partner, but there may be times when you simply want to be alone in your own thoughts. During today's Saturn quintile Jupiter transit, you can find a happy balance between both. Besides, being apart can be a wise, much-needed decision. Your closeness helps your significant other feel more connected but distance helps you to see the impact of their presence in your life. A bit of space can have you rushing back into their loving arms with appreciation for all that they are in your life. Test the waters and ask for it.

Capricorn

Work-related stress can have a trickle down effect on a romantic relationship, especially if you live together and have things going on at home preventing you from finding your space. During today's Sun trine Saturn, it can be easy to fold under pressure and bring frustration home. Your love may notice it immediately. Rather than feel frustrated or pretend things are OK, ask for a little me-time. Go for a walk or take a long shower. Journal if that helps. Allow your mate to be supportive to help you unwind in the evening when life wound you up during the day.

Aquarius

Is it time to move on? With Saturn retrograde sitting at a critical degree in your sign, the question could come up a bit more often this week. Love is questioned during Saturn trine Mercury. It may be time to release expectations and pursue an authentic natural relationship with your partner. When you dig deeper into how you feel and what you want with clarity, that's when you find what you're looking for.

Pisces

Now that the Moon conjunct Neptune transit is over, it's harder to hide behind a smile, especially if you're feeling sad about the ending a relationship or a change you're about to make in order to assert some much-needed independence. As a Pisces, you're a master at hiding your emotions. But, note that your feelings can only be hidden from watchful eyes for so long. If someone loves you, they want to get to know you even during hard times. Today is made for transparency, beginning with yourself. For love!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.