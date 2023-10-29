3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 30, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes today on October 30, 2023. Namely, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius. They get the power of choice to make destiny bend to their will. The rest of the zodiac signs are also being urged to make sure they pay attention to their decisions and actions at this time.

Of course, with Mercury in Scorpio influencing the energy today, focusing on subtleties and hidden messages will lead to startling revelations. For some, it can even be a spooky experience that nudges them to look beneath the surface and not take things so literally.

Mercury opposite Uranus retrograde in Taurus is also here to add to the magic. Its message is simple — when all hell breaks loose, save the cats. It's an unconventional way of saying that the ones with the strongest intuition and the best sense of self are often the ones with the best ideas for saving a situation. They aren't distracted by irrelevant noise and neither do they fall for the push-and-pull tactics of more selfish beings.

Cultivating that cat-like spirit in yourself will help you greatly in the future. What better time to tune into your intuition and sharpen your senses than during Scorpio season? It's spooky for a reason. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 30, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 30, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Strong are those who know how to make the most of anything life throws their way, Aries. Some of you learned that lesson during the pandemic or you saw others do such ingenious things. The energy today is calling on you to lean into this mindset and allow yourself to break new ground in your life. When you do this, you will realize why you are at the top of the best horoscopes list today.

Sun in Scorpio and Mars in Scorpio are your astrological helpers. They are urging you to direct your internal fire and willpower more subtly right now ... lest you give away your upper hand to someone else. Of course, Mars is your homeboy, so you will be able to act more quickly and efficiently, even undercover.

If you feel called to, wear green clothes or carry a green aventurine crystal with you at this time. They will help you stay grounded so you can continue to be pioneering without giving in to impatience. Don't overdo it or else it will adversely affect your fiery blessings and lead you towards procrastination.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your light is bright right now and your potential is visible to everyone who knows you, including some folks who wish to take advantage of it. So make sure to steer yourself away from the opportunistic sharks and lean towards the folks who have always been your cheerleaders, even when you doubted yourself. Your blessings are enormous. No one said you can't share it with those who matter to you!

With Pluto in Capricorn showing up as your astrological helper today, the more discerning you are about real and false praise, the better things will be for you. Even with the former, don't let it get to your head. Euphoria can often blind people to details and make them unsteady. You need to be sure-footed to access your cosmic blessings.

Some of you will benefit from doing a career-enhancement ritual today to help you become successful. The energy is perfect for that. Large pumpkins and white candles are excellent ingredients for this. Just make sure you aren't seeking success for the wrong reasons lest you realize you couldn't care less about it once you actually have it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the energy today is calling on you to hold your ground and stick to your convictions. You have your rulebook just like anyone else on this planet. With the cosmic forces on your side, anyone who tries to meddle with you right now will find themselves in hot water very soon. Live and let live is the motto to strive for.

Moon in Gemini is in your corner today. Its message is simple — silly things in life are not really silly. They wouldn't exist for centuries if they truly were inconsequential and didn't bring something substantial to the table. It's your job to find out what that secret is by embarking on those "silly" adventures.

The energy today is also good for finding closure and moving on with your life. Cutting energetic cords is being highlighted here. You may not succeed in one day, but the process has to start somewhere. Journaling or meditation can help you find answers, too, even as you explore and find new paths.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.