3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 29, 2023

Sincere efforts and quiet reflections will be rewarded on October 29, 2023. So grab your journals and put on your thinking cap. The cosmic forces are urging you to make sure you know which ducks you should get in a row first and which ones are simple distractions waiting to trip you up.

Of course, three zodiac signs will benefit the most when they engage with this wisdom — Aquarius, Gemini and Virgo.

With Moon conjunct Uranus retrograde in Taurus being highlighted as the main astrological influence, everyone will gain something if they allow their inner rebel to work with their more conventional side. The ideas and inspiration that come through now will blow your mind.

Also, Mercury conjunct Mars in Scorpio is here to kick things up a notch, especially in the arena of relationships and intense undertakings (whatever they might be). The athletes among you will feel this quite viscerally. Let this energy help you become stronger.

The energy is also good for a deep meditative session. You can find a track on YouTube that helps you visualize your future or meet your soulmate and then sink into it. Holding an amethyst palm stone can be beneficial, too, if you have strong intuition. Don't be surprised if something spooky happens. It's that time of the year, after all. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 29, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 29, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Surprises are in store for you, Aquarius. Really good ones. Suppose you are trying to set up something for your future, especially in the financial space. In that case, you will find yourself very close to accomplishing it or gaining a new opportunity or social connection that will help in that regard. For some of you, your family will come through at the last minute!

Saturn retrograde on Pisces-Aquarius cusp is your astrological driver. It's asking you to focus on what matters for the community at large, both on the small scale and large, when you make your plans. Some actions can feel good for the individual in the short run, but they lead to unending heartache in the long run. This might be relevant to your love life, too, if you and your significant other are facing opposition from your families.

Also, if you feel called to, engage with a thought experiment sometime. It can be something like The Trolley Problem or even Schrödinger's Cat. You will understand your inclinations better that way and will also gain some surprising wisdom along the way.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you have a choice on your hands. You can either do something that benefits both you and the people in your social circle or you can be selfless and do something that, while it doesn't help or hinder you, will bring great joy to someone else. There are no right or wrong answers here. Your values will help you choose the right path for yourself, and the cosmic forces will aid you once you make that choice.

With Venus in Virgo firmly in your corner, things are about to get interesting in your love life, too. As a sister zodiac sign ruled by Mercury, Venus' position in Virgo will bring you more stability and satisfaction. You may even meet people who stimulate your mind. With Venus sextile Ceres in Scorpio adding weight to your blessings, there's a possibility you will feel a vague sense of destiny about one of the people you meet.

The energy is also good for leaving behind things from your past that serve you no longer. Finding closure is not relevant right now. Gaining space is. You will eventually find closure all by yourself once your heart heals or when wisdom makes the circumstance more clear.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you have officially entered your royalty era. Of course, how the story unfolds over the next few days and weeks is to be seen, but auspicious beginnings often lead to auspicious endings. So, have faith in yourself and your abilities. You are reaping the rewards of your hard work, even if some of you have been at it for years without seeing a hint of the fabled fruits. Now you will get to enjoy them.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces opposite Venus in Virgo is your primary astrological driver. It's here to remind you that editing as you go may stifle your creativity, especially if you get in too deep. Instead, trust the process and your skills and you will find the experience more rewarding and less stressful.

Venus conjunct Lilith in Virgo is also here for you. It's asking you to step out of your comfort zone and try a different technique, whether in your career, hobby or another aspect of life. The change of perspective and why some people prefer doing it that way will reveal many things to you. It may help you tweak your style and make it even better.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.