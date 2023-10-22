Horoscope For October 23, 2023 — The Sun Enters Scorpio

The Moon is in Aquarius on October 23, 2023 while the Sun enters Scorpio. The Sun entering Scorpio helps us to see ourselves as part of more than what we dare to dream.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, October 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have an air of intensity to you, Aries, and the Sun entering Scorpio may be part of the reason why. The Sun in Scorpio helps you to discover the darker side of your personality. You might find doing shadow work helpful on this day. It's also a great day for digging through old photo albums, journals or love letters to explore things about your past.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love is in the air, Taurus. A relationship that has been in the background may become a bit more public thanks to the Sun entering Scorpio. This is a great time for making partnership-type announcements from business mergers to romantic engagements. It's also a great time to send out wedding invitations if you're planning a wedding.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What gets measured can be improved, Gemini. Today you will want to consider taking notes on things in life that you want to work on and make better. The Sun enters Scorpio activating your health and wellness sector. This is a great time to sign up for a fitness app and sign up with a friend to track each other's progress. You may enjoy participating in an accountability group or partner.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Dust off the adult coloring books or grab your coupons and head out to a craft store to stock up on all things creative and artsy. The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of creativity. This is the perfect time to unwind and reconnect with your inner artist. Doodle when you feel bored. Sneak in time to do tactile activities that allow you to make something creative and beautiful. If you love to make gifts from scratch for the holidays, it's a great day for planning your gift giving projects.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Family is everything to you, but sometimes you prefer that they remain on the backburner of your life while you do things on your own. The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of family. This is a great time to compartmentalize certain areas of your life where you prefer to have your activities less public. This is a good day for creating private groups where your friends and family can be invited to see photos of your children instead of on your Facebook wall. You can create a family group chat so that everyone is part of a conversation instead of holding separate chats on your cell phone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Certain things should not be left to chance, especially matters related to life, death and your health. The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of communication, which includes documents and forms. This is a great day for drafting a will or an estate plan. If you don't have a health surrogate assigned, you may want to find out more about the process. It's good to have things in order, especially when you don't need it. You can be clear minded when making decisions and everyone knows a plan is already in place.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Don't let the green-eye of envy cause you to wish for things that others have in a negative way. Instead, let it be a motivator for your future. You can pursue a big financial goal right now, and there's a lot of support from astrology to help. The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of money. The Sun highlights what you need to see and makes it visible. Pay attention as opportunities can start to manifest. What you see may be a great help to you at this time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is your time to shine. Scorpio season begins, and it's your birthday month. Mercury entered your sign yesterday, and now the Sun enters Scorpio your sign today. They both activate your sector of individuality and personal development. You're in a wonderful position to do great things with your life. It's a struggle to be in the spot light as a Scorpio, but you may still feel that it can benefit you. If you've been thinking about making an impact using TikTok or some form of social media. Create a strategy and start doing things to help you overcome your fear of public speaking.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Not all people who pretend to be your friend are truly meant to be in your life. You may feel like they aren't there to be friends with you at all, and decide to end the relationship. The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of hidden enemies. While hidden enemies can include people, these can be other sources too. Consider ending time wasting activities that rob you of your life. Bring structure to habits that undermine you or that seem inefficient. This is a great time to shine.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have friends in high places, Capricorn, and some may be able to help you to reach a high goal in your career or professional life. The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of friends. This is a time for networking and attending events to be supportive. You may find networking on the internet to meet new people easier to do than in-person events.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do you want power or money? Maybe you desire both. This is a great time to ponder and plan out your career goals. You have a window of opportunity open to do so. The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of career. Scorpio is one of the most alluring powerful signs in astrology. This is your chance to lay low while aiming high. A supervisor may be preparing to leave and you can work hard with the desire to fill their role when they go. You could sign up for an online class to help you satisfy requirements for a better job.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Know thyself! The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of personal philosophy. This is a time to read books about history and the past, and to explore your own mindset and opinions. You may find it helpful to read books, listen to new podcasts, or check out documentaries about self-improvement or lifestyle changes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.