3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscope Energy On October 26, 2023

Whether you love spending time with people or prefer the quiet solitude of your own company, the energy today, on October 26, 2023, is urging you to lean into your natural temperament, regardless of what anyone might say or think. While three zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus and Capricorn — stand to have the best experience overall, there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

Firstly, with Sun conjunct Mercury in Scorpio underscoring the energy of the day, the focus is on marrying your intelligence with your soul's purpose. If you don't know what the latter is, spend some time journaling your impressions on what you would like to dedicate your life to. Think about the careers that might bring you joy and other aspects of life that define you as a person.

Moon in Aries is here to lend us the courage to acknowledge who we are and stay true to that. It's doubly important if you grew up in an environment that frowned on your natural temperament or disposition, whether you were a tomboy, a queer kid, disabled, etc. Now's your chance to heal your inner child and tell yourself that those people were wrong and that you wouldn't have treated a kid like you that way at all.

If you feel called to, light a red candle today to draw more loving and positive experiences to you. You may even find yourself stumbling upon your soul tribe in the process. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 26, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the energy today is very aligned with the North Node that's helping you level up right now. Some of you will find yourself remembering things from the past that need to be cleared out of your system and closed energetically. Remember that you are at the top of the best horoscopes list today, even if these experiences smart a little. The cosmic forces are aligned in your highest good at this time.

Moon in Aries is your main astrological benefactor today. So, let your emotions find catharsis through creative expression. You can splash paint on a sketchbook with your bare fingers if that brings you peace or journal your feelings and doodle on the sides. These are just suggestions. Do what feels right to you.

The Moon is also close to Neptune retrograde in Pisces. So, your psychic senses and intuition will be extra heightened today. You can channel this into a meditative practice to help you find answers or use it to do good in the world in whatever manner feels right to you.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the energy is extremely beautiful and blissful for you today. You may even wake up and feel as if you went through an overnight glow-up. If that's the case, lean into your self-care routines and take it easy today. Let her heart enjoy this bliss. You can even update your wardrobe with some shopping or wear something beautiful to align yourself with this force.

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus and Jupiter trine Venus in Virgo are your main astrological benefactors today. Your manifestation powers are heightened because of them. So, if you haven't done a ritual lately, now's the time to set an intention, light a candle, gather some flowers and be creative. Love rituals are being explicitly highlighted, but you can choose to focus your attention elsewhere, too.

Also, some of you may want to spend the day in the company of your significant other or loved ones. The energy is too beautiful to waste on naysayers and irritating circumstances. If that leads to spontaneous outings to your favorite restaurant or a stroll by the seaside (if you live close to it), then even better!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy today is peaceful and indolent for you. Don't exert yourself too much. Let your soul relax and rejuvenate under this beautiful energy, and soon, you will find yourself doubly inspired when the day comes to an end and a new day is upon you. You may even want to go into introvert mode and journal your feelings to channel this force into something positive for you.

Saturn in Pisces is your astrological influencer today. Since it's sitting on the 0-degree cusp between Pisces and Aquarius, its energy is both unconventional and creative. So lean into your creative hobbies today, even if it's just for an hour or two. You will find intriguing treasures and wisdom while exerting yourself in this way.

If you feel called to, now's the time to adopt a daily practice that helps you stay grounded and at peace. It can be a five-minute breathing ritual early in the morning, lighting an aroma candle half an hour before bed, or a simple meditative practice. Do what feels right to you.

