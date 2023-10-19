Horoscopes Are Best For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 20, 2023

"Sweet and sexy" describes what the energy is like today, on October 20, 2023. Three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under their influence: Aries, Taurus and Capricorn.

Sun conjunct Mercury in Libra focuses on communal activities and socializing that brings happiness and peace. Whether you find it while chatting with your favorite coworker, bobbing for apples at the local fair or buying drinks for everyone at your favorite pub is totally up to you. Be creative and let people show you their creative side, too.

Of course, as we slowly enjoy the last few days of Libra season, we are also being asked to uphold those rarified Libra principles of never jumping to conclusions before digging up dirt on the one gossiping. (You have to know all sides of the story.) if we can ensure that beauty of all kinds, shapes and sizes is respected and valued while we are at it, even better.

If you feel called, do a pumpkin ritual today in the spirit of fall season and Halloween. You must scoop out a pumpkin and place three white candles in a triangular pattern. Let this represent a big goal for you and then light the candles and let them burn overnight. Make sure to use one pumpkin for one wish only. The larger your pumpkin, the more potent your ritual will be. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 20, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 20, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are in your transformation era right now. Don't let your inner saboteur ruin the moment for you. Have faith in yourself and the cosmic forces supporting you at this time and follow the beat of your drum. Daily affirmations can help you boost your self-esteem and eliminate negative self-talk.

Chiron in Aries and its relationship with Moon in Capricorn are highlighted today. They are your cosmic guardians at this time. So lean into activities and decisions that help your heart heal and help you find closure from the past. Catharsis can lighten the payload and help you reach your desired destination faster.

If you feel called to, make plans for your future today by journaling your thoughts about the current state of the world. The lessons can be tough and fiery with North Node in Aries, but they will shape you into a more courageous and spectacular version of yourself.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today's energy will work in your favor when you trust your inner counsel. Some of you may have a big life decision today (or soon). Don't do what your friends, family or acquaintances think is right for you. Whether this decision is related to marriage, career or something else, you have to follow your path. Don't forget the folks who your decision will also impact.

Pluto in Capricorn, trine Uranus retrograde in Taurus, supports you as you embark on this new journey. You may need extra time strategizing your moves and learning or gathering more information to make a well-rounded decision, but it will be worth it. Ask for help if you need it by closing your eyes and putting your intention into the universe. It will come to you soon enough.

Some of you may benefit from asking your friends about the pivotal moments they faced in their own lives without revealing why you wish to know the same. Reading blogs and memoirs that share such details can also be helpful.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today will be an excellent day for you! For some of you, it will be a super laid-back day with nothing to stress you. For others, something will happen today that will make you want to burst those party poppers and order a celebratory cake with sparklers. Your love life is also highlighted as a potential area where you will experience this good energy.

Moon in Capricorn is your benefactor today. So trust your inner knowing and follow your heart, even if it comes across as boring or stiff to someone else. The results will speak for themselves, especially if you take an entrance exam soon. The Moon's relationship with Pluto in Capricorn is also being highlighted as an extra layer of support for you. So trust yourself and you will enjoy the last laugh.

If you feel called to or stressed out because of anyone (or triggered memories), find time to sink into deep meditation. It will ease your scrambled feelings and show you the path forward more clearly. You can even hold a clear quartz palmstone while you do this to amplify your intention.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.