October 28 Horoscopes Are Lucky In Love For 3 Zodiac Signs This Saturday

Three zodiac signs have luck in their love horoscopes this Saturday. We might not ordinarily attribute the idea of 'good luck' to the transit of Moon square Pluto, but on October 28, 2023, what we will see is how those of us who are in good, solid, romantic relationships will deal with the obstacles set before us. What we can know is that on this day, we will rise above the odds and come out smelling like a rose.

Moon square Pluto lets us know that we do have our limitations and that simply because we are in love doesn't necessarily mean the sky is the limit here. Depending on what your zodiac sign is, you might see this as a hard lesson to learn. However, three zodiac signs will take this lesson and learn all they can from it.

Here is the day when we get to say we survived a hurdle that, were it another person, might have destroyed the relationship. We're in it to win it with this one, and Moon square Pluto is only going to clarify that knowledge for us.

We can take the blows, as we know that no condition in life is flawless. While we're not begging for difficulty, we don't see failure as a viable option. This day brings us luck in love because the way we see it, all things bring us luck in love. Get the idea?

Love horoscopes are lucky on October 28, 2023 for three zodiac signs.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Something very interesting is about to happen to you on October 28, Cancer, and that is that you are about to learn the power of forgiveness. You are someone who not only holds a grudge. You let that grudge get in the way of your happiness. You've seen that you've been holding something against your romantic partner for more time than needed. Whatever happened, happened and on this day, during Moon square Pluto, you're willing to let it go finally.

This opens the doors for you spiritually and introduces you to the idea that forgiveness isn't about letting someone get away with it but rather about freeing yourself from holding on to something that only damages you in the long run. Your partner didn't do anything that bad, and yet you put the relationship on hold to punish them. Did that get you anywhere? Not really. Here is Day One. During Moon square Pluto, you come to realize that you've been sabotaging the relationship.

And, on this day, October 28, 2023, you will open up your mind and bring the love and forgiveness back in, and guess what, Cancer? It will work. It will do wonders for both of you and you will kick yourself for putting off for this long. Forgiveness is the way for you, but there's no sense in beating yourself up for not giving in. The time is right, right now. Go for the joy. Reunite with the one you love and just ... forgive and let live.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Good luck comes to you in the form of recognizing what works and what doesn't work in the context of your love relationship. You've concluded that chasing an ideal is ridiculous, as those ideals are rarely attainable. You will also see that you place too much emphasis on what you're not getting out of the romance rather than seeing the good in it. This is tiresome and counter-productive.

During the transit of Moon square Pluto on October 28, 2023, you're going to find that the many obstacles in your life are there for a reason and that it's up to you to figure out what to do with them. You can keep them there indefinitely and let them rule your world while destroying the beautiful love story that you and your partner have written together, or you can face them, one by one, and get rid of them.

What happens to you on this day is that you realize you've been placing too much emphasis on what's gone wrong while not even bothering to see what's right, or rather, to change things to set them in the right direction. During Moon square Pluto, you will see transformation as an option, not as a threat, and both you and your romantic partner will 'go for it.' It's not too late, and you know what's on the other side: Love, sweet love.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Now and then, you get it into your mind that it might be up to you to bring the change that is needed in your romantic life. During the transit of Moon square Pluto on October 28, 2023, you will be convinced that you are there for a purpose. That is to stir the pot just enough to create a transformative effect when it comes to love, romance and passion. You know that you need this and you also know that it's probably going to fall on your shoulders to make it so.

Your partner is fabulous, but there is not exactly a 'go-getter' and you will accept this, even though that's not what you really want. However, during Moon square Pluto, you know that hoping for impossible change is just insane, so why hold out for someone else to fit into the mold of your expectations. You love this person and they give you everything you need in almost every department. This Saturday allows you to cut them some slack.

Without feeling the pressure, your partner seems to come alive. It's not that they weren't ready for change; it's just that they are not as industrious as you are, Aquarius, but that doesn't mean they don't welcome your ideas. Saturday marks a great new beginning for your relationship. Now, you know what to do. No more waiting around for someone else to save you. You've got this one, Aquarius. Do as you will!

