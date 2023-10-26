The 3 Zodiac Signs Who May Obsessively Think About An Ex On October 27

We could blame it on the Moon, but we have to consider that one of the reasons we can't stop thinking about our ex on this day, October 27, 2023, is because ... it's October.

This month tends to kick us back into our memories, where we tend to rehash the past again and again.

There's something about October that seems to turn everything around ... and sometimes that turn looks backward. We feel the change in the air, and wherever we are, we can feel a change in the seasons.

Even in warm climates, there's something about October that switches things up for us, and during the Gibbous Moon on October 27, 2023, our focus will be on the people from our past ... those we've loved and lost.

Three zodiac signs will be triggered into thinking about their ex-loves on this day, October 27, 2023. While we aren't necessarily attached to those thoughts, just thinking about them might bring on feelings of melancholy or sadness. We don't want to get back together with these people. We just can't stop thinking of them. 'Tis the season for memories, and three zodiac signs are all there for it.

Three zodiac signs who obsessively think about an ex on October 27, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

By the time October rolls around, you'll be so stuck in your mind that it won't be long before thoughts about your ex start to consume you. On October 27, 2023, this day will practically be dedicated to thinking about your ex, and your range of emotions will be broad. You'll have memories of the good old days and memories of all that went down before the final days together. You'll be happy, sad, indifferent and all during the Gibbous Moon.

You may find that at some point during this day, you'll want to call your ex up and read them the riot act. You are not happy with how things ended and if you think about it for too long, you'll start to feel like a fool. You'll ask yourself how the heck you allowed this to take place and why you end up with the short stick. Still, you are smart enough to know that all things pass and that this 'focus' is merely you, purifying your mental system.

The thing is, this ex of yours did you wrong and you know it. On one hand, you want to punish them and make sure they feel the pain that you feel they gave you. On the other hand, during the Gibbous Moon, you'll want to let it all go so that you can be on your merry way without the burden of carrying their memory around. You are strong and you will endure. You just 'allow' yourself these momentary relapses because you are realistic.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may have recently gone through a healing of sorts when it comes to your most important ex, as there is more than one in your life, Sagittarius. You and 'the important' ex have spent a long enough time apart from each other to feel comfortable in each other's presence once again. There is no such thing as a reunion, and this is totally not about that ... but on October 27, 2023, is definitely for smiling and thinking back on the good times the two of you shared.

After all, you and your ex built a life together that can't really be erased. What's bad belongs to the past, and now that the two of you have come this far, you both don't see the point in holding grudges. The time for 'hate' has passed; what's interesting during the Gibbous Moon, is that you actually feel love for this person, and you feel they love you, too. Once again, there's no running back into each other's arms ... Romance is no longer a player here.

What you do have now and from this day forth is compassionate understanding and ... friendship. You now have a friendship that has withstood the harshest of environments, and because both of you are progressive people, you want nothing more than positivity. You are both now ready to give each other friendly support, and knowing that you have this person on your side brings you immense relief and joy.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are one with the idea that your ex is never coming back, and though you miss them very much, you are OK with the fact that what exists now is your reality. On October 27, 2023, during the Gibbous Moon, you will reflect on the life you shared with your partner, and even though things didn't last, you feel it's OK. What must be must be, and you are strong enough to deal with it all. After all, you're a human being and experience is your calling card.

Another one bites the dust, as they say, and while that might sound cold, it's really not ... not in your case. You are very practical and pragmatic when it comes to accepting reality, and the fact that you no longer have the love and companionship of your ex is something you've come to live with and accept. You accept that this person is no longer in your life, and on October 27, 2023, you'll set the day aside to remember them and cherish their memory.

Life can be lonely for you, sometimes, Pisces, but you are able to cope with just about anything. While you are a very emotional person, you are also strong and realistic. If you set aside a day to indulge in memories of a past lover, then you know what you're doing. This isn't the road to disaster. It's merely an indulgence that doesn't hurt you at all. Think about your ex all you want. This is your life and your experience. You are OK.

