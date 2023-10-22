3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On October 23, 2023

Well, HELLO Scorpio, and welcome to October. Yes, that's right, it's the first day of Scorpio Sun and so many of us are ready for it. This is a perfect day for love and romance. Fortunately, there are three zodiac signs already waiting in line to buy tickets for the event. Let's start by saying that if you are single, today could be the day you meet someone very, very interesting.

Scorpio, love is not only in the air on October 23, 2023; it's what's on our minds, whether we know it or not. What's meant by this is that on this day, some of us may feel a little more power-hungry than usual. That's not necessarily a bad thing either, as it's the basis for personal confidence and the desire to get ahead. We might see great success in business today, or we may just lose our hearts to someone special.

What creates the scenario for great love is ... physical attraction. That's how today puts us in the right place at the right time. For these three zodiac signs, the person we are most attracted to on this day, during the Scorpio Sun, is the person who has the potential to change our lives. This is a worthwhile pursuit and if love is truly what we want out of this, our odds are pretty good. Enjoy this first day of the Scorpio season!

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on October 23, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In a way, this day, October 23, 2023, is exactly what you've needed in order to jumpstart both your love life and your confidence. For you, the two work hand in hand; during the Scorpio Sun, you see no reason to hesitate when it comes to finding yourself the love you know you need. This time, you feel good about yourself and you don't see anything preventing you from success. You don't always feel this confident, but when you do, you are unstoppable.

You'll find that the whole of Scorpio season puts you in a good mood, but it will be on this first day that you make your move. If you have your eye on someone, you might want to take advantage of this newfound power of yours, as you are not just confident but charismatic, too. You might even be considered irresistible to the right person, and that right person is right there, waiting for you to approach them.

The advice here is to use your power wisely and don't spend too much time waiting for doubt to creep in. You know yourself very well, Gemini, and you know how doubt can undo you ... don't let it. Stay with the power that is given to you by the Scorpio Sun and make your way through the crowd like a boss. You look good, you feel good, now ... get yourself a partner worthy of all the greatness that you know yourself to possess.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you get into a good mood, you take the entire world with you. On October 23, 2023, one such mood will take you and you will not be sparing with the generous after-effects. This means that your amazing mood is big enough to allow other people into it, and you will be the proverbial life of the party everywhere you go today. You've got the Scorpio Sun paving the way and if you are in the mood to be social, then you might as well call the entire day and event.

As you proceed through this very interesting and positive day, you'll pick people up along the way ... friends, love interests, communicate, creative types ... you can't help but attract people who will cling to you simply because it's YOUR show, Virgo. When 'wowing' the crowd is what's going on, there you are, at the center of it all. What this also creates is the opportunity for you to weed out those who don't cut. That's how you find your future partner ... today.

You are lucky in love and romance during the Scorpio Sun because you have choices. It's not just one person who desires to be with you ... there are several and you know who draws you in because you feel it. You are intuitive and psychic on this day, October 23, and you are able to use this ability to find yourself the perfect person to love and adore.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Well, doesn't this just make all the sense in the world, meaning you feel fortunate and fabulous on the first day of your sun sign? It makes so much sense and you are able to parlay it in your favor. Today is the day you recognize your abilities to command attention in all the right ways ... if you so choose to. You are not only seductive and attractive on this day. You are undeniably fascinating to all who come into your line of vision.

You are the center of much positive attention today, and you love it. During the Scorpio Sun on October 23, you might even feel like you can't go wrong, and that's part of the power rush that comes with your zodiac sign. Don't worry. You won't be making the wrong decisions today, as you are still one of the smartest cookies around. You might be irresistible but you aren't anyone's fool. You'll make the right moves today. Nobody gets hurt.

What you may want to watch out for is that all of this power doesn't go to your head. It's just one day, and while you are notoriously powerful all year long, it's this first day that really pumps you up and has you believing that you are a superstar superhero. You might very well be just that but try to keep those amazing powers to a manageable level. Balance is everything here, Scorpio. Keep that in mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.