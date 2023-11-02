3 Specific Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes In November 2023

The month of November 2023 has a lot of good things in store for three zodiac signs — Sagittarius, Aries and Leo. It's a month that will call on you to name your loyalties and show up for them, be they people, hobbies or dreams. Before we get to the horoscopes, here's what you need to know about November.

The main astrological influences in November are Jupiter retrograde in Taurus and Jupiter opposite Sun in Scorpio. They remind us there's a fine line between unconventional and foolishness. The former pushes the world forward and brings new ideas to the table. The latter opens one up to delusions. As long as you balance what you know with the need to satisfy your curiosity, you will be on the good side of unconventional this month.

Of course, like any other month, November has a New and Full Moon, and they will strongly impact the collective in their way. The New Moon in Scorpio on November 13 asks us to be true to our soul even if naysayers are around. The Full Moon in Gemini on November 27 will remind us that life is not always supposed to be serious and that it's okay not to be productive and relax occasionally.

If you feel called to, tune into your Mars sign during November and let it guide your steps forward. Those with a fire sign Mars will benefit from toppling any obstacles headfirst. Water sign Mars will succeed more when they use charm to disarm their opponents. Air sign Mars needs to stay true to their voice. Earth sign Mars shouldn't let anyone push them off their path or be concerned by who thinks they are stubborn. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for November.

Three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for November 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your patience will be rewarded in November. The fruits of your labor will also be ready for harvest. Don't let anyone shortchange you at the last minute. You will benefit from learning more about the world and maybe even considering higher education to further your goals.

For some of you, your friends will be a source of great joy this month. So spend as much time with them and plan outings to places you have never explored if your significant others join the crew. Even better!

If you feel called to, work with Fire Quartz this month to help you center yourself and focus your energies on the right things for you. Working with the energy of the North Node in Aries will also be highly beneficial since it complements your soul's path in life.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

November will be a sweet and charming month for you, Aries. You will find great joy in socializing with people, be they friends, family, good acquaintances, or even random strangers who give off good vibes. Some of you will benefit from filling up your social calendar this month to allow more opportunities to flow into your life.

You will also be more productive than usual this month. So keep your eyes on the prize in whichever area of life you want to focus on, and let the cosmic forces help you hit the bull's eye. You will especially do well when you are working together with other people.

Now's also a good time to take your hobbies and creative talents more seriously. You may not realize this, but the more you allow your creative side to come to the fore, the better things will be for you. It will allow you to align with the energy of North Node in Aries, paving the way for your success.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, November will strengthen your resolve and show you what you are made of. Some may even realize you are way more intuitive than you gave yourself credit for. So keep your counsel this month and see how everything works for you.

Lilith in Leo is your main beneficiary in the first half of November. Don't back down from asserting your values and point of view, especially in situations that are up for debate or are creative. Your stance is just as valid as someone else's. You may even have the upper hand over them on setting the mode for the future.

Just keep an eye on your finances and indulgences this month, as it's being highlighted as a red flag for you. Think of it as an investment for your future. After all, skipping a few expensive dinners won't feel so bad when the money saved allows you to fund your passion project or business.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.