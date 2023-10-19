3 Specific Zodiac Signs Have Luck In Love On October 20, 2023

On this day, October 20, 2023, our Moon in trine Venus and Jupiter and for three zodiac signs, means big love and the prospect of dreams coming true. While we can utilize the positive energy afforded us by Moon trine Venus, the Jupiter aspect blows things up ... in all the right ways.

These three zodiac signs may find that this week, in general, is both very busy and positive. We're working briskly and getting a lot done. That personal sense of satisfaction affects how we treat people and our romantic partners will be first in line to reap the benefits of our stellar personalities.

Jupiter's energy equips us with confidence, while Venus helps steer us in the right direction.

Love results from this transit order. During Moon trine Venus and Moon trine Jupiter, we will find that we believe in the partnerships we've created and are willing to walk into the future with the people we've chosen as our life mates. It's all good on October 20, and while we may not have it all, we certainly feel that having it all is possible.

Three zodiac signs have luck in love on October 20, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today, October 20, 2023, you'll find that the transits of Moon trine Venus and Moon trine Jupiter bring you the right amount of balance so your day goes smoothly enough for you to believe in love again. You may be with a romantic partner whom you've started to doubt. You know it's not them who you suspect, but yourself. During this Moon trine Venus and Moon trine Jupiter, you'll see that it's OK to trust again ... it's OK to believe.

This is exactly what you've needed — a day that brings back faith in humanity, or at least in a loving relationship. You've always been one to throw yourself into romance, and why not? It's fantastic stuff, but you've always been on guard, waiting for the shoe to drop, so to speak, as if you've always been anticipating a precipitous ending. October 20 brings you a transit set that allows you to believe again. It ain't over 'til it's over, as they say.

Once you taste this day's positive vibe, something like 'an ending' won't even be part of your thought process. Today brings you back into the fold. You will see this day as the jumpstart you need to trust in your partner again. This transit lineup also helps them, as they have needed that jolt of love to get them back on track. It's an awesome day for romantic love; you will learn this firsthand.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The vibe's been feeling perfect for you and your partner for a few days. That's not to say it hasn't always been good. You can't help but notice that you and your person have reached a new level of understanding. If possible, your love for each other has reached new heights, and both of you are shocked and delighted by the results. Today, October 20, 2023, rolls around, and you'll see that you have the whole world in your hands.

What's going on is that the cosmos are leveling out for you, meaning that between the transits of Moon trine Venus and Moon trine Jupiter, you don't feel threatened by the issues or topics that once got in the way of you feel good about being in a relationship. You haven't always wanted to be this close to a person. Now that these transits have loosened you up, you're figuring something out: you like it — a lot.

On October 20, 2023, your best bet is to go with the flow and simply be grateful for some peace in your life and something to look forward to. Peace and love are hard to come by these days, so honor your partner with your undivided attention and let them love you in return. That's how Venus and Jupiter work together. You will be on the receiving end of this magical cosmic moment.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During Moon trine Venus and Moon trine Jupiter on October 20, 2023, you will feel so comfortable in your skin that you might laugh out of nowhere. Now, feeling comfy in one's skin may be easy for some, but it's always been an issue for you. It's what's held you back regarding how you relate to your romantic partner. Being uninhibited has always been your goal. Today, you might just experience that.

Jupiter energy has never done anything for you but brought you great fortune. Combined with Venus's loving vibe, you'll find that on this day, October 20, 2023, you may finally realize your wish: you feel free. You aren't being held back by body issues or self-sabotaging behavior. You trust not only your partner but yourself. This is a major coup for you. You love your body and your appearance, allowing you the freedom to love another.

Your partner will notice the change in you, and they will see that you are completely authentic. Moon trine Venus and Moon trine Jupiter work wonders for you and your love life. You might want to take today's good feeling and continue on this path for the rest of your time here. Why not make the best of a good thing? Today's transits let you know that this is indeed a good thing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.