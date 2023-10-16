3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 17, 2023

Today's energy, on October 17, 2023, is better suited for solitary pursuits than group activities. While three zodiac signs stand to gain the most from leaning into this — Aries, Virgo and Cancer — there's something here for everyone else too.

With the Sun in Libra as the main astrological driver of the day, keep your wits handy and don't let anyone trick you into engaging in conflict or getting sucked into useless drama. Even TV shows that aggravate you won't feel like a guilty pleasure today and will, instead, drain your energy severely.

There's an antidote for those who cannot avoid all the naysayers and toxic folks in their lives (whether in their family, friends circle or at work). Sun conjunct Mercury in Libra recommends engaging with them as if you are an actor in a play or a telenovela. The mental distance will make their behavior more laughable than aggravating. You can even amuse yourself by comparing them to your favorite TV or movie villain.

Also, because the energy is quite introverted today, try not to fill up your activity calendar with too many things, even when alone. There's no need to do a ritual if you don't want to do it. Just have fun and watch Game of Thrones.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 17, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, take it easy today. The cosmic forces are conspiring in your favor now, especially with the North Node transiting through Aries. So you deserve this break heartily. If you are getting anxious or itching to "be productive," take a deep breath and calm yourself. You are being given a reprieve so you don't burn out.

South Node conjunct Sun in Libra is your other astrological influencer today. It's calling on you to look within and think of all the times in the past when you felt harassed or anxious in the company of people who were supposed to be on your side but turned out to be haters and backstabbers. Those triggers will lose their power over you once you realize how strong you have become now and how much you have grown since those times.

The universe has your back. Don't be afraid! If you feel called to, light an incense stick for your younger self as an act of compassion. Don't victim-shame yourself for being ignorant and inexperienced.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your intuition will be extra heightened today. So pay close attention to those intuitive hits! Some of you feel them in your body. For example, if you always get a crick in the neck after speaking to someone, maybe it's your intuition telling you they are a pain in the neck behind the scenes. Others may experience an inner knowing that has no logical basis but feels inevitable. Your blessings today will come through when you trust your intuition.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces is your main astrological driver today. As it sits in the 0-degree position between Pisces and Aquarius, it's calling on you to blend creativity with practicality as you move forward. Why only see the forest or the trees? Why not see both? Don't sabotage yourself by thinking you don't have that capacity.

Saturn opposite Venus in Virgo is also here to cheer you on from the sidelines. The things that mean something to you are not cringe, gross or whatever name some thoughtless person may say. Remind yourself of this reality and stay true to yourself, no matter what.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy is extremely lovely today for you. Share it with your loved ones by spending time with them and you will not regret it. You can go on an impromptu date with your significant other, cuddle with your pups, cook something special for your kids or enjoy a movie night with your friends. Let today be a laid-back day, even if it's a Tuesday!

Uranus retrograde in Taurus is the main astrological driver today. Combined with Uranus opposite Moon, the energy is beckoning you to let go of your inhibitions and let your inner child come out to play ... in the safety of your inner circle. Since the Moon will transition from Scorpio to Sagittarius midway through the day, don't be surprised if your interactions suddenly become more humorous in the latter half.

Also, some of you are strong empaths and psychics, even if you are untrained. Find some time later today to engage with this mysterious side of yourself. It fits the spooky aesthetic of the Halloween season, no doubt, but training your skills will benefit you tremendously shortly.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.