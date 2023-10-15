3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 16, 2023

The energy today is diabolical ... in a good way. After all, it's spooky season. What did you expect? Of course, three zodiac signs stand to benefit the most from this devious but good force — Taurus, Cancer and Capricorn — but there's something here for everyone.

First up, with Mars in Scorpio leading the charge today, expect things to be interesting, one way or another. Anything is possible today, from pranks to saucy outfits to drama drops on your favorite streaming platform. Your sworn enemy may surprise you, too ... in a good way.

Since the transiting Moon is waxing, now's the time to bring your spell-crafting ingredients out of the closet and set those intentions into motion. The closer we get to Scorpio season, the more potent your rituals will get. Today is a good day for some wicked good things, too, especially if your significant other or lover is involved in the plans somehow.

If you feel called to, engage in gameplay with your friends to align yourself with this sparking energy. Whether that's across a chessboard, on the gaming console or around a Monopoly board is up to you. Just make sure not to take anything too seriously. Otherwise, the strong Mars energy will create conflicts and ruin the mood. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 16, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 16, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, if you have invested in something for a long time, expect to see good returns on the accounting sheet today. Of course, you may or may not choose to liquidate the windfall, but the prosperous energy is here for you, whatever you choose. Just make sure to hold your counsel when it comes to your budget.

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is your main benefactor today. So expect things from the past to make a comeback. Since you are on the best horoscopes list, this can be anything from a rerun of your favorite anime on TV to gagging on decades-old dad jokes with your best mates or even a celebrity sighting of your childhood hero/heroine!

Wear red today to enhance your prosperity. If you feel called to, carry a chunk of fire quartz to bring you more fiery-good energy. Some of you may also benefit from a root chakra meditation (complete with binaural frequencies).

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Here's the thing: Cancer. Why do you work so hard? What do you aspire to have? Today's energy beckons you to focus on these questions and not always hold yourself back. There's a difference between being a mindless spendthrift and spending on things that bring true joy and fulfillment. Whether you need to reconsider your spending habits or think more metaphorically about your stances in life, now's the time to make certain changes to make yourself more happy and at peace.

Uranus retrograde in Taurus and Uranus opposite Moon in Scorpio are your main astrological influences today. If you are tired of people labeling you a crybaby or thinking you are an emotional wreck, let this energy weave into your life and show them how wrong they are. There's a reason why Leo follows Cancer. They are not as disparate as people think.

Also, spending time with your best buddies and loved ones is indicated for you today. Happiness can be found in an extra-warm pair of boots or a gorgeous red lipstick, but it's more commonly found in those happy relationships. Don't let your chores take over your life!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, creativity is not always a sparkling burst of inspiration that seizes us out of the blue. Sometimes, it stops and starts like a struggling old car, only to reveal why the stops and blanks were necessary when everything comes together. Don't be impatient at this time. The cosmic forces are on your side, but they are working behind the scenes and out of sight.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces is your main astrological benefactor today. As this taskmaster planet sits on the 0-degree cusp between Pisces and Aquarius, it's calling on you to go over what you have already accomplished in the past and see if you brushed off vital lessons just because you scored a metaphorical 9 out of 10 on the test. Why did you miss out on what you missed? It's better to learn at leisure than scramble in an emergency.

If you feel called to, incorporate a grounding ritual into your daily life. It will help you stay patient as you move forward. The ritual can be anything from simple breathing in the morning to writing three things you are grateful for before you go to sleep to drinking a healthy drink without fail.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.