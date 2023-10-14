3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 15, 2023

Hidden messages and wisdom from the past beckons us today, on October 15, 2023. Three zodiac signs stand to gain the most from this energy. Namely, Gemini, Taurus and Aries. After all, one must be at peace with one's past to move forward with strength and conviction.

Since there was a new Moon yesterday, we are currently in the waxing phase of the Moon. This period is perfect for setting intentions, recalibrating your goals and staying focused on what truly matters to you. With Libra ruling this new Moon phase, you will benefit the most when you strive for peace, camaraderie and actions that benefit everyone.

Also, Moon conjunct Mars in Scorpio and Sun conjunct Mercury in Libra are the astrological influences today. So, if you get annoyed easily, take a breather out in the open and focus on the sights and sounds around you. Sometimes it's important to remove oneself from aggravating situations instead of hunkering down and continuing to butt heads. Resolutions often come up when there is space to think.

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts about family and friendship today. The energy will help you dig deep within yourself and understand what truly makes you feel loved and what you can do to make others feel the same way. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 15, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 15, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, what makes you truly happy? The energy today is urging you to focus on that. Whether it's spending time with your family and friends, working on your art project, studying something new or enjoying a stroll through the park with your dog, the more you lean into the things that bring you joy, the better the outcome will be.

Sun in Libra and Mercury in Libra are firmly in your corner today. All this air energy guarantees success in the intellectual department and the arena of good humor and wit. So don't be surprised if your one-liners land perfectly today or if people randomly tell you you would make a good stand-up comedian. The essence of the compliment and not the compliment itself matters.

Spend some time today journaling your thoughts and feelings before bed. Write about the three things that brought you joy and the three occurrences you are grateful for that happened today. You are slowly entering a very prosperous phase of life right now.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the energy today is relaxed and comforting for you. You can do whatever you feel like and the cosmic forces will make sure nothing and no one gets in your way. Some of you may want to go out and enjoy a movie with your significant other or friends. Others may want to just loll around the house and eat your favorite pizza from the downtown deli. There are no exceptions here, so let your inner child come out and play.

Venus in Virgo and Venus opposite Saturn retrograde in Pisces are in your corner today. You will be fine if you engage with people — strangers or close friends — without getting too personal and deep. Some days are better suited for deep conversations. Other days are best spent on subjects that make us feel light and curious.

A calming tea ritual is also indicated here. This refers to the grounding practice of enjoying an enriching (or herbal) brew rather than maxing out on a sugar-loaded boba drink. Some of you may want to explore the Japanese tea ceremony of Chanoyu today.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Here's the thing, Aries. You may have one or two people challenge your authority today, especially if they are negative authority figures (a.k.a bullies), but you have nothing to fear. The cosmic forces are conspiring in your favor and firmly on your side today. It's just the consequence of shining bright, especially if you are now starting to speak your mind where once you were more subdued and easy to manipulate.

Chiron in Aries opposite Sun in Libra are your astrological influences. You are living through an up-leveling phase where the journey shapes you into someone extraordinary. The growing pains are to be expected. With North Node in Aries and South Node conjunct Sun in Libra, some of those experiences involve encountering folks who took you for granted in the past and are now getting karma served to them through your hands. It's a weird blessing, but as long as the ending is satisfactory, who cares?

Stay grounded as you move forward. You can even carry a Tiger's Eye or Tourmaline crystal with you (or wear a pendant made using such crystals) to help you stay focused on what's important and steer clear of what's not.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.