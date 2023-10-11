3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 12, 2023

Don't throw in the towel too early today! There's magic happening behind the scenes on October 12, 2023. Of course, Aquarius, Gemini, and Cancer will benefit the most from this blessing, but there's something here for all the zodiac signs.

Now's not the time to second-guess yourself and hold back your gifts. Now's the time to take a chance on yourself and your dreams. Some of you are sitting on a gold mine idea that will set you and your family up for life, so to speak. It will require hard work, no doubt, but you have what it takes. But how will you ever experience this if you don't find the courage within you to spread your wings and fly?

Moon in Virgo is the main astrological benefactor today. So go slow, but not too slow. Be diligent, but not so diligent that you read imaginary things between the lines. There's a strong need to strike a good balance today in all aspects of your life, especially with Jupiter retrograde in Taurus and Sun in Libra adding their weight to the mix. Some of you may be working with people from your past too. Maybe things have changed, maybe they haven't. It's time to find out which is which.

If you feel called to, find some time later in the evening to do a quick journaling exercise. You can call it shadow work too, but the point is to dig deep within and find out your hidden motives and motivations. Holding a clear quartz crystal in your hand can help you stay focused as you work with your subconscious mind. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 12, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 12, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are stepping into a new chapter of your life! Throw your hands up in the air and say “hurray”. The energy today is paving the path forward for you. Set the intention to find the path of least resistance as you move forward and the cosmic forces will help you do just that.

Mercury conjunct Pallas in Libra is your main astrological influence today. And it's here to remind you that your mind is a powerhouse. Don't let anyone tell you that you are kooky or don't know what you are talking about. With Mars in Scorpio adding its weight to the mix, you are on the forefront of a strange transformation. Of course, they can't see the puzzle pieces that you can!

If you feel called to, do a short meditation today in the evening without any music. Just sit still and focus on the sounds around you – of the fan whirring above (if there's a fan), traffic flowing outside, a siren blaring somewhere, a child crying, and so on. Jump from one sound to another and exit the meditative state when five minutes are up (you can set an alarm). You will know what you need to know.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the energy today is safe and sweet for you, albeit a bit indolent. You will not be in the mood to accomplish anything important, so don't stress yourself out. Flow with this energy and let it bring peace and relaxation to you. You may even find yourself invited to a social gathering that you wouldn't have been otherwise.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces opposite Juno and Lilith in Leo are the main astrological influences for you today. You are being called to think like a gardener – you cannot water the planets every hour of every day to force them to grow faster. That will only rot their roots and kill them. So pace yourself and be patient. You've got this!

Some of you will benefit from sharing the cosmic blessings shining on you right now. Whether you do it by making someone smile or through some act of charity is up to you. What goes around, comes around.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your mind is your strongest weapon today. Not your emotions. That's why you are on the best horoscopes list. You needed to hear this so you can take control of your destiny and seize the blessing that's within your reach. Mind you, this is not a diss on emotions. But the cosmic forces are testing your mettle through this challenge. And the rewards are worth the effort.

Vesta in Cancer is your main astrological benefactor. So be loyal to your priorities even if your emotions try to trick you into procrastinating or wasting time. Some of you may be struggling to balance your love life and your other priorities. Your mind will help you strike a good balance.

If you feel called to (and if it's possible), light an incense on your work desk to help you stay focused and peaceful. If it's not possible, do this before you go to work or after you return home. Alternatively, you can keep a scented candle on your desk and sniff it whenever you feel the need to ground yourself.

