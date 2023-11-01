Relationships Improve The Most This Month For These Specific Zodiac Signs

As the dust from Eclipse Season begins to settle, focus on what you can do to bring healing and love into your relationship. The moments of change or challenges within love can help usher in a deeper connection as long as you remember what matters most. Any relationship can be healed if both people are willing to do the work required and that, in the process, they never forget why they each fell in love.

The theme for November is reconciliation and a more significant commitment in your romantic life as Venus shifts into Libra. Venus, the planet of love and relationships, has been on an epic journey this year as it moved through its retrograde and began a brand-new cycle. As it shifts into Libra, it will allow you to see things with a fresh pair of eyes and the awareness that comes from having ventured down into the darkness in hopes that the light will return.

While Venus left the retroshade phase and shifted into Virgo during October, with Eclipse Season already underway, the energy remained intense and focused on the new beginnings the universe was bringing to your life. However, now, as you leave the eclipses behind, along with the previous cycle of Taurus and Scorpio, you are feeling more confident, steady and able to make the decisions that in your heart you know are right.

Libra is one of the two ruling signs of Venus, making this a potent time for your relationships. In Libra, Venus focuses more on compromise, balance and peace. Although an important theme to be mindful of is never to sacrifice your inner peace for the sake of maintaining a relationship together, with the recent retrograde of Venus and the Eclipse Cycle, it's unlikely that anything that is meant to end remains. So, it's time to trust the truth of your heart and your partner so that you will be able to improve and create an entirely new relationship.

These four zodiac signs may see the biggest improvements in their relationships in November 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Life has been chaotic, so you've spent much time questioning what you want from love. This is part of the process of becoming that you will be moving through until 2025, as the eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra inspires change and growth within yourself and your romantic life. You won't have to wait until then to see some of this phase's positive results.

In October, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra lit up your romantic sector with shocking changes and surprises as you learned that sometimes the unexpected helps bring you precisely where you are meant to be. While you are still enmeshed in an ongoing growth process, something has clicked for you regarding what you are willing to accept and what you aren't.

Your newfound confidence is the result of the work the universe has been encouraging you to move through all this year, but until you are tested, you tend not to realize that you're no longer who you were. Whatever peaked for you around the Libra Eclipse in October will be an ongoing theme for November as Venus moves into this air sign. However, it will not serve to disrupt your life but only to continue helping you make the necessary changes to create more space for love.

Regardless of the specifics of your romantic life, consider how you can incorporate more peace, balance and even love into your connection. Honor your truth about the dynamic you are willing to accept, and remember you don't always need to rush in with your sword ready to fight. Instead, you can take the long-term perspective of which decision will help you more in the life and relationship you want to create. Compromising and choosing battles become essential because you can set the tone for your romantic relationship.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How you approach love has changed over this year, but that doesn't mean what you want has. You are one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac, and because of that, you tend to crave a deep, passionate love affair, even if you've learned that it also must be healthy. Honoring what you want is essential when creating the relationship you genuinely desire. Even if you've never had it before, it doesn't mean it's impossible, but only that everything, including your romantic life, is happening within divine timing.

As you come off the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra, you are still embracing the waves of changes that this lunation brought as it encouraged you to take a risk and believe that love can be both passionate and healthy. This is part of a longer-term cycle where you will reap the rewards for your hard work and even the challenging past relationships you've endured. It's a process, so it's okay to slow down your thinking and let love grow more slowly this time.

Venus, the planet of love, will shift into Libra during November, helping you to hold space for you to show up as your healing self and to receive confirmation that this is nothing like anything has before. Libra energy rules over matters of intimacy, passion and transformation for you. It can also represent a meaningful relationship, especially as a second marriage or serious commitment.

All the essentials for a life-changing love are here, but part of you approaching love differently is that it's also okay to go slow. Let love bloom in its own time without rushing to get to what you think will be the best part because every moment is when it comes to healthy love.

Through November, it's essential to find a balance between taking risks and opening yourself up to love while recognizing that it's not a race. You can create all you desire as long as you show up as your best every day, even if that may look different on each one. Just give yourself time for your head to catch up with your heart and enjoy the process without thinking you must rush something you hope will last forever.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have been on a journey the past few months that has involved a great deal of healing. While Venus was in Leo and then Virgo, it encouraged you to embrace honest transparency to bring healing to yourself and the most needed relationships. This is different from past energy because it makes you drop into your feelings more and focus on articulating what you want while showing you the importance of facing the issues instead of hoping they'd go away on their own.

As November begins and Venus shifts into Libra, you will see a resurgence of joy returning to your life. While you're busy making the most of your relationship and embracing the bliss it brings, don't forget what has gone into the making of it. The happiness that begins to filter into your romantic life this month isn't coincidental but the product of hopefully a new way of communicating, especially to those you care about. Recognize that true happiness is born from the truth, so to keep this wave of bliss going, ensure you are facing any challenges along the way.

While everything in your romantic life seems like it's better and feeling easier, it also may be becoming more serious. Libra energy often helps take a relationship to a new level of commitment through an engagement or even moving in together. Be mindful of continuing your honesty and consider any big decisions before making them. Although you are entering a period of complete happiness and love in your life, it doesn't mean you have to be afraid you will lose it if you don't agree or say yes at this moment.

The love you're building now is more stable and grounded, so take your time developing further commitment because there is a beautiful foundation made when you proceed slowly. You will still have all you desire, but not committing because you fear losing it will create a more enjoyable space. It will also give you the confidence to know that as you and your partner further commit to one another, you are creating something that will genuinely be all you ever dreamed of and even more.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have been praying for peace in your romantic life for a long time, and while this year has been anything but, you are finally entering a phase of simply being able to relax in love. As a Cancer, your home is an essential part of your stability. This involves the actual physical space and the feelings it brings you. While this year has brought great change, you finally feel like you can breathe again and understand a greater purpose behind recent events.

Since Pluto began shifting from Capricorn into Aquarius, you've seen the different ways you need to grow in your relationship as you've let go of what has no longer served you. Because Pluto is making its final trek through Capricorn before shifting into Aquarius, you are also coming to the end of what you've been moving through.

Even if it doesn't involve a separation, there is a way of being or operating as a couple transitioning to something new. Whenever there is a transition phase, there are also inevitably growing pains, but as this new month begins, you're tentatively exhaling as you start to feel more at ease.

In Libra, Venus brings compromise and peace to your closest romantic relationship. Whether you are living together or have just been a significant presence in one another's lives, this is a time when you will start to feel greater peace over all that has occurred. Make sure to let your defenses down to see how positively things have changed for you, even if there are still other steps to take. Celebrate the small wins, the moments when you realize how far you've come, or how you feel more confident about your relationship.

Even in transition phases, like those you continue to move through, it doesn't mean there won't be moments of peace. You must ensure that you haven't become accustomed to chaos or the challenges of change and instead focus on your breath as you let yourself start to trust that the worst is behind you.

Because all this positive change affects your home and close relationships, which are an essential part of who you are, you will also feel more confident about life, which will help you enjoy this phase. Just because you know there are more changes in store for you doesn't mean you can't enjoy the respite, peace, and divine sign you are truly entering a new chapter of your life.

