October 17, 2023 May Be A Challenging Day For 3 Zodiac Signs

Every once in a while, we have one where we feel that we had better take care of ourselves or we're going to walk right into trouble. Today, October 17, 2023, is one of those days. For three zodiac signs, the emphasis is going to be all about controlling our temper, and during a transit like Moon square Saturn, we're going to be tempted to let it all out, and that's exactly that kind of attitude that would best be left at home with the rest of the useless and aggressive attitudes that will not serve us well on this day.

This is also the day we seek the approval of someone we respect, and if we can't get what we feel we need, we may react poorly. Our egos are fragile during Moon square Saturn, and many of us will feel teetering on the verge of explosion. It taps into our anger issues today and doesn't let up until we find a way to release the trigger. We are slaves to our own emotions during Moon square Saturn, and the real problem is that we let our anger get the better of us, and as we all know, that never works out well.

For the three zodiac signs that stand to lose their tempers on this day, October 17, 2023, we have to keep in mind that this is merely a temporary feeling and that if we can just employ some discretion, we might be able to bypass the hysterics that we could potentially cause if we act too harshly. We react way too intensely today, and during Moon square Saturn, that's par for the course. It's best to assume that this will pass safely and, if possible, steer away from what we know will upset us. If we don't hear the responses we want today, we must let them roll off our backs.

October 17, 2023 brings rough horoscopes to three zodiac signs who could have a challenging day:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The last thing you'd ever consider yourself to be is a violent person, but that doesn't mean you don't have a violent imagination and things like 'vengeance fantasies' may plague you today. While you aren't hurting anyone, you may spend much of this day, October 17, 2023, secretly planning someone's imaginary demise.

This is because violence is part of the deal during the transit of Moon square Saturn. It doesn't necessarily manifest as reality, but thinking about it doesn't do you any good either. What it does show is that you are way too attached to an idea and that you can't cope with its result.

So, whether you are dealing with an old memory that troubles you or simply can't stand your co-worker, what's going on today is that you only end up hurting yourself. Drop the negative thinking and free yourself up for love and kindness.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A bad attitude is what you carry around with you today, and until someone points this out to you, you might just think you're being cool or powerful. What's going on is that you have forgotten your manners and while that sounds silly, the truth is that on October 17, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Saturn, you will be ridiculously rude to someone who does not deserve it.

Perhaps today is all about finding someone to vent your rage on. While you will only be using your poisonous tongue, you will see how damaging your words can be, as you will seriously hurt someone innocent who just happened to be in the way of your tirade. You will not feel good about yourself by the end of this day, so spare yourself the pain and start acting like a grown-up!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today has you feeling as though you've been repressed to the point where the only option you now have is to lash out and make your anger known. Whatever happened to you in the last few days makes you feel confused and upset. It's nobody's fault but your own, but even that is forgivable. Yet, forgiveness is the last thing on your mind.

During the transit of Moon square Saturn on October 17, 2023, you will be angry with yourself and because you won't know how to channel that anger or water it down to something you can work with, you might come off as excessively hostile to the people you love, which will hurt them. And, as you know, if you make that mistake, you'll hurt ten times as much. You are a caring and sweet individual, Pisces. Purge what needs to be eliminated, but don't take it out on others.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.