3 Zodiac Signs Have Luck In Love On October 17 During The Moon In Sagittarius

Suppose you know anything about astrology and the Zodiac. In that case, you've probably heard that Sagittarius is the most optimistic of all the signs. While this zodiac sign can also be accompanied by naïveté or blind optimism, when we have a transit such as the Moon in Sagittarius, we will feel like we are in good shape.

During the Moon in Sagittarius on October 17, 2023, three zodiac signs will see nothing but blue skies ahead when they think about their relationship. This is a time of great positivity and hope, and with the Moon in Sagittarius on our side, we don't even notice if there's negativity around.

We're also working with that 'end of the year' wind down, and while we still have a ways to go, that pumpkin spice attitude is just the beginning of the descent into the darker months. This inspires us to hunker down. We want to know where we stand in our love lives and whether or not we will face the colder months on our own or happily beside the person we've come to know as our partner.

What makes the Moon in Sagittarius so special is that we might notice a change in ourselves; we're not complaining! Hey, whoa ... that's a real change. Imagine spending a day not condemning everything around us, and better yet, imagine how freeing that would be.

Welcome to today, October 17, 2023, where hope signs true and kindness prevails. We're not messing things up today. We are hanging on to our ideals and will make the best of everything. For three zodiac signs, the Moon in Sagittarius will bring out our best side, and in love, that's always a welcome addition.

Why three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on October 17, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Sagittarius energy has always been on your side; in a way, it's the kind of energy you need in your life, Gemini. During the Moon in Sagittarius on October 17, 2023, you'll feel better about yourself and your life when you give yourself the chance to just ... believe it will be OK.

You have someone in your life that you cherish. You don't want anything to happen to this relationship. Sometimes, you worry that you will somehow sabotage it for yourself. You've done that before, so you aren't always sure you can trust yourself.

However, on this day, during the Moon in Sagittarius, you'll give up the idea that you were meant to fail at this love and as soon as you do this in earnest, you'll watch it all fall into place. The love is all there for you, Gemini. It just depends on your trust and belief. Set aside those doubts and live your life.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Similarly to Gemini, the Moon in Sagittarius provides you with the right kind of energy to heal your life. On this day, October 17, 2023, healing is exactly what you've been experiencing. This concerns your love life, which has been worrying you for a while now.

You'll realize today that you have been standing in the way of your happiness. You can quickly remedy that by taking responsibility for what you've done with the idea of working on it in the future. You have a patient, loving partner ready to work with you.

They know you are not perfect, like they know you are not. Together, you can smooth it all out and come to know the true love at the heart of this relationship. With the Moon in Sagittarius, you will rise above the odds.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Even though it's not Sagittarius season, you can use the Moon in Sagittarius as your True North for the day, and it will point you in the right direction regarding understanding your romantic partner. Being such a unique individual, you've often confused your partner, which has given them pause regarding how they relate to you.

You realize that you might have intimidated them unknowingly, and on this day, October 17, 2023, you will see that you need to work on that. That's easy enough; now that you know what you do to be so intimidating, you must proceed differently.

The only reason your actions are considered intimidating is because you are so passionate and intense. You could easily transform that energy into romantic passion and love ... and you will. Because you are a Sagittarius, all things are possible for you.

