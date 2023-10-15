3 Zodiac Signs Want A Commitment Free Relationship On October 16, 2023

For three zodiac signs, whatever we've learned over the last few months has taught us one valuable lesson: we are not into commitment. Not now, at least. We're down for love and companionship, but we'd like to keep our relationships 'light' if such a thing is possible.

On October 16, 2023, during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio, such a thing is possible and probable, and we call having a 'fling.' We will have a fling during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio on October 16. Not a major relationship, not a passion play of romantic love and long-term commitment, a fling. Simply that.

Scorpio Moon energy is passionate ... but it's also quick. We are here to fulfill our needs, not set up a foundation for life. We aren't interested in looking at the big picture or putting ourselves down for not going along with the pack. We are making individual choices and we need no permission or approval.

That's the thing ... this is a Scorpio transit, which automatically implies there's power involved. Guess who has the power? We do, and we will use it to choose what we do with our lives.

So, a fling it is. For three zodiac signs, this is the only option that makes sense at this point. Whatever we've gone through in love and romance up until now, it's given us enough information to let us know that we know who we are and what we want out of love. Right now, it's not about commitment or promises of a future built on love and loyalty. Right now, the only loyalty we need is the kind that allows us to do as we please, when we please, with whomever we please.

Three zodiac signs want a commitment free relationship on October 16, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'd like to think of yourself as someone who does whatever they want to do. Even though that's a lesson borne of pain, you are now at the point where you will pursue happiness, even if it comes with temporarily finding love. Your long dream of being with someone 'forever' doesn't seem realistic, and even though you have had some incredibly loving romantic experiences, nothing 'stuck.'

Rather than bank all of your emotions on one person, you'd rather meet that person halfway to avoid getting too entangled with them romantically. You'll be adamant about your intentions during the Scorpio Moon on October 16, 2023. you'll let this person know right from the start that this relationship is not 'serious.' This is a fling and they need to know this.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

By this time of the year, if you haven't settled into a meaningful, committed relationship, you feel it's not worthwhile to concentrate too hard on making this happen. You'll deal with life as it comes to you, and you won't let everything make you into an emotional wreck.

During the Scorpio Moon on October 16, 2023, you'll start something new. a fling with someone you know. It's not here for any reason other than the companionship and kindness you can show each other. There's no promise for the future and you're not looking for one, either.

The person you engage with is on the same page as you, as they are not looking for a life mate. It's all good. Because the understanding between you and this person is clear and honest, nobody will get hurt. Let the fling begin.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There was a point in your life where the idea of having a fling was so absurd and impossible to you that your former self would be astonished at your present self's things about such things. Life has taught you a few lessons, and being jealous and possessive is something you've had to tame within yourself.

You can't own a person, and any time you believe you were somehow entitled to such a thing in the past, you were shown that you were not in control. On October 17, 2023, you will come full circle with the idea that you love romantic companionship, but no, setting out for a lifetime commitment is just not in your stars.

During the Scorpio Moon, you'll be happy to have a fling with someone. One that has no strings attached and no hearts to be broken. That sounds like a plan to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.