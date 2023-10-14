Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 15, 2023

Today gives us the Scorpio Moon, and if we are smart and savvy, we will appreciate the complexity of what this transit offers. During the Moon in Scorpio, on October 15, 2023, we are in touch with a side of ourselves that wants only the best.

We are not interested in dumbing ourselves down and if we share this life with someone we respect, someone who ignites our imagination, then all the better. What makes this day lucky in love isn't so much about sharing the passion that comes with anything 'Scorpio,' but more about finding common ground with the person we love and enjoying what we discover.

The Scorpio Moon has us working to our full potential. We are nicer, more understanding and curious on this day. We want to know more, and we want to share the experience with our romantic partners. While this may lead to one of those ultimate Scorpio 'intimate' experiences, getting there counts on October 15, 2023. Today, we will get into what interests us and do it together as a loving couple. The way it should be.

Three zodiac signs are very much into sharing their interests, as not every zodiac sign is cut out for this. Today is the day we can expect our partner to come running into the room, desperately needing to share something awesome with us. We are discovering new things and having new adventures today. It will take energy to experience the Scorpio Moon fully, but this day will provide much luck in love for the three zodiac signs cut out for the job.

Love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs on October 15, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You love a good victory, which, in your case, means that you love doing something on your own and having the satisfaction of knowing you did it all by yourself. That kind of power is still available today, October 15, 2023. Still, during the Scorpio Moon, you'll take that thrill to the next level and incorporate your romantic partner into the scenario.

Today is all about what the two of you can accomplish together, and while the idea may start in your head, you happen to have a partner who is always ready to 'get things done' and if you present them with a fun challenge, as you will today, they are all there for you. Today's transit of the Scorpio Moon inspires adventure and action, and you won't be spending much time on the couch watching TV. Today is the day you and your partner have a real, profound meeting of the minds, resulting in much excitement and adventure.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During the Scorpio Moon on October 15, 2023, you'll find that you can't sit still because you feel there are a thousand things you want to do, and all of them seem so enticing that you want to share it all with your romantic partner. You are not doing things alone today. While you can be a loner when you want to be, you also thoroughly enjoy the companionship of someone who 'gets' you. Your partner is that person, especially during the Scorpio Moon.

This transit heightens your awareness and you may find that you keep getting hits of insight ... you feel inspired and creative. You and your partner may go to a museum, only to walk away from it knowing it's your destiny to create a masterpiece. Inspiration takes you a long way today; luck in love is your destiny.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

One thing you will enjoy about this day, October 15, 2023, is that your focus will be on something tangible rather than an argument or an issue that needs to be discussed. You and your partner need this day, and during the Scorpio Moon, you'll find that having something to concentrate on, solid and real, is much better than filling in the day with nonsense and bickering.

What makes this day so lucky in love for you, Capricorn, is that today has the power to not only bring the two of you together with a common goal, but that common goal can turn into a lifelong project ... or at least one that lasts a very long time. This is what your romantic life needs — something to focus on, something worthwhile and engaging. Today, October 15, brings that into focus for you both and you'll both be very pleased with how it turns out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.