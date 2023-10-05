3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 6, 2023

Sometimes, the hardest challenges bring the most joy. Other times, they distract you from things that matter. Today, on October 6, 2023, you are being called to choose carefully and make the most of what you have.

Of course, three zodiac signs stand to benefit the most today — namely, Cancer, Virgo and Scorpio. There's a little something here for the other zodiac signs, too. After all, with the transiting Moon in Cancer, the collective energy is quite nurturing and supportive.

If you feel called to, find some time today to do one act of kindness that puts a smile on someone's face, whether that's your friend, a family member or a random person standing close to an ice cream truck. Moon square Sun in Libra is also calling on our ingenuity today. Sometimes, the best way to help someone is to give them the courage to stand on their own feet, even if initially hard.

Quartz crystals will be extremely potent today for those who work with energy and manifestation rituals. You can also tap into the beautiful energy of the day by placing some moonflowers (morning glory) or some other white flowers in your home. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 6, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 6, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, trust your intuition today, no matter what. Some of you don't realize how potent your intuitive abilities are, almost to a supernatural level. It will protect you in ways you can't imagine right now. This is especially true if you socialize more than usual because of Halloween. Your conscious mind may try to brush off red flags because the person exhibiting them is wearing a monster costume and pretending it's "normal" behavior.

Moon conjunct Vesta in Cancer is firmly in your corner today. You will benefit the most from this energy by channeling it into your creative projects or spiritual pursuits. Even religious prayers will benefit from this beautiful energy. With Vesta trine Saturn adding an extra layer of protection, don't be surprised if an authority figure bestows some wisdom on you today.

Some of you will benefit from communal cooking today. You can plan a potluck with your best mates or volunteer at a local soup kitchen or place of worship. Let your creative side devise the best way to honor this sweet energy.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your mind is stronger than the disbelief of the people around you. Don't let the naysayers drag you down. The cosmic forces are on your side today and I want to remind you of your ingenuity and capacity for kindness. Hold on to your inner strength and you will prove them all wrong eventually.

Sun conjunct Pallas in Libra and Mars in Libra are your main astrological beneficiaries today. As semi-sextile connections, these planets are here to help you step out of your comfort zone with training wheels on. Of course, you get to decide which area of life benefits from this energy, whether your love life, career or something else.

If you feel called to, light a yellow candle at dawn (or dusk) to do right by yourself, one day at a time. A jar candle will be better for this, as you can leave the flame burning for long hours ... until you intuitively feel it's time to close for the day. This can even become a daily ritual for those who want peace to permeate their lives.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today's energy will do your bidding. Just ensure you don't get carried away by peer pressure and allow others to divert your good fortune towards them. They may not be doing so consciously, but if you live according to someone else's moods and whims, the result will remain the same.

North Node in Aries is your main astrological influence of the day. You are being asked to lean into your Mar-heavy nature at this time and transform your life for the better. Growth can be difficult, but it's in your best interest.

Some of you will benefit from journaling your thoughts about your peer circle now. Like crabs that drag each other down, don't let anyone laugh at you for trying to improve your life, change your bad habits, lose weight or something else. Ask yourself how you can invite more supportive forces and people your way and your intuition will supply you the answer. If not immediately, then soon.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.